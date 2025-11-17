The Delhi High Court has sought the response of Priya Kapur, the wife of late Sunjay Kapur, on a plea by the children of actor Karisma Kapoor, seeking inspection of the original of the alleged will of their father.

Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor of the alleged will, on the plea and asked them to file their replies within three weeks. The matter has now been listed for December 16.

The application was filed in the suit of Karisma Kapoor's children -- Samaira Kapur and her brother -- challenging their late father Sunjay Kapur's purported will of his assets, which is reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore.

According to the plaintiffs, the alleged will is forged and fabricated, and the signatures on it are not those of their father but allegedly forged by Priya Kapur in collusion with the attesting witnesses.

On the other hand, the counsel for Priya Kapur claimed the application had been filed after they described the plaintiffs' claims as "bogus and baseless".

Priya Kapur's counsel, in an earlier hearing, had said, "A will cannot be called fake because of spelling errors, and they have not even disputed Sunjay Kapur's signature".

The counsel claimed that after this argument was raised, the plaintiffs have now filed the fresh application questioning the authenticity of the signature.

In the application, Karisma Kapoor's children have sought inspection of the original of the alleged will of their late father, which was filed by Marwah in a sealed cover on September 25, along with supporting affidavits.

"It is submitted that inspection of the original copy of the alleged will is inter alia necessary for the plaintiffs to take appropriate steps regarding the genuineness of the said document, which cannot be ascertained from the true certified copy supplied to the plaintiffs by defendant number four (Marwah)," it said.

The court is also hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor's children to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating them from Sunjay Kapur's assets. The hearing on the plea will continue on November 20.

The children have questioned the authenticity of the purported will. They accused Priya Kapur of being "greedy", while terming her "Cinderella stepmother" before the court.

In the fairytale Cinderella, the namesake young woman is mistreated by her stepmother, who focuses all of her attention on her own two daughters.

Earlier, the high court asked Priya Kapur to give a list of his assets to the court. Priya Kapur, meanwhile, has informed the court that the actor's children have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust.

