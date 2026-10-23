Delhi HC Refuses Sourav Ganguly’s Plea To Stay ‘Doosra’ Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sourav Ganguly filed lawsuit to stop the release of the film 'Doosra'.

He alleged film used his image, life events unauthorized.

Delhi High Court refused to stay the film's release.

Film's creators stated it portrays a girl's inspiration.

Former India cricket captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of the film Doosra, which hit theatres on October 23. He filed the case alleging infringement of his personality rights. However, the Delhi HC on Thursday refused to stay the film’s release while hearing the lawsuit filed by Ganguly. The court’s decision has come as a major relief to the filmmakers, clearing the way for the film’s scheduled release for now.

Justice Dinesh Bhatt clarified that he had not stayed the film’s theatrical release. “I have not granted any stay, so the film can be released,” Justice Bhatt said. The matter will be heard again today.

What Did Sourav Ganguly, Love Films Say In The Lawsuit?

Sourav Ganguly and production house Love Films LLP had approached the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the film’s release. They argued that the film improperly uses real-life events associated with Ganguly, particularly his captaincy during the NatWest Series final and his shirtless celebration at Lord’s.

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They alleged that Ganguly’s personality rights had been used commercially without his permission. They also claimed that the use violated the production house’s exclusive contractual rights relating to Ganguly’s upcoming biopic.

Ganguly and Love Films have sought a ban on the film’s theatrical, digital and other releases. They have also requested restrictions on the circulation of promotional content that allegedly uses Ganguly’s name, image, likeness and memorable moments from his cricketing career without authorisation.

Sourav Ganguly Has An Agreement With Love Films

According to the lawsuit, Ganguly entered into an agreement with Love Films on August 5, 2021. Under the agreement, he granted the production house exclusive rights to develop, produce and commercially exploit audio-visual content based on his life and cricketing career, including a biopic.

The lawsuit states that Love Films has invested significantly in the authorised biopic, titled Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story, which is scheduled for release on May 14, 2027.

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It further states that the trailer and promotional campaign for Doosra, launched on October 12, prominently reference Ganguly’s captaincy of the Indian cricket team and the historic victory in the 2002 NatWest Series final at Lord’s. The film also features a scene depicting his iconic shirtless celebration on the Lord’s balcony.

Ganguly and Love Films argued that these references were being used for commercial gain by capitalising on his identity and reputation. They claimed this could mislead audiences into believing that Ganguly was associated with or had endorsed the film.

They also cited an interview in which Doosra director Abhinay Deo explained how the 2002 NatWest final and key events from Ganguly’s career influenced the film’s fictional character, Tara.

What Did The Filmmakers Say?

However, the lawyer representing the filmmakers told the court that Doosra is not a biopic of Ganguly. The court was informed that the film tells the story of a girl from Rajasthan who is inspired by him.

The lawyer also argued that permission had been obtained from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to use footage from the NatWest Series and that the player, Ganguly, did not hold rights over the footage.

About ‘Doosra’

The film tells the story of Tara, a young girl who struggles to fit into her conservative family and begins questioning the expectations imposed on her.

When she watches Ganguly’s uninhibited celebration on television, his defiant gesture inspires her to challenge the rules governing her own life, regardless of the consequences she may have to face.

Doosra is produced by Masha Sajdeh and Rohan Sajdeh, with Neeta Shah serving as co-producer. The story and screenplay have been written by Agnelo Oswin Dias, while Ram Sampath has composed the original score. The film stars Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani in key roles.