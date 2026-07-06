The Delhi High Court on Monday heard Salman Khan’s plea against the release of the film Kala Hiran. During the hearing, the court questioned the scope of personality rights after the actor alleged that the film’s makers had commercially exploited his persona without his consent. The matter has been posted for further hearing on July 7 at 2:30 pm, LiveLaw reported.

Delhi HC On Salman Khan’s Plea

Appearing for Khan, advocate Ravi Prakash argued that the filmmakers had used distinctive aspects of the actor’s public identity for commercial gain. He pointed to the actor’s signature turquoise bracelet and cited seven interviews in which the film’s director allegedly admitted that Khan inspired the project. However, Justice Jyoti Singh appeared unconvinced that these elements met the legal threshold required to establish a protected “likeness”.

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“To what extent are we going to stretch these personality rights now?” Justice Singh was quoted as saying by LiveLaw.

The court also observed that treating everyday accessories as identifying features could lead to an unreasonable expansion of personality rights.

“Somebody wears a bracelet, somebody will wear a turban. Tomorrow you will say this is our personality,” the bench said, adding, “And now we are going to restrain personality rights on bracelets and earrings and watches... I can't even fathom an order of that kind,” the outlet further reported the court as saying.

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During the proceedings, Khan’s counsel also sought to rely on additional interviews and social media posts that were not part of the original application. The court declined to consider the new material, observing that the scope of a case cannot be expanded through supplementary documents at a later stage.

The bench also refused to rely on a self-recorded video submitted by Khan’s legal team, noting that its transcript did not independently establish any reference to the actor.

Before adjourning the matter, the court directed the filmmakers to provide Khan’s legal team with the videos cited in the application so that their authenticity could be verified before the next hearing.

About Kala Hiran

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is a crime thriller produced by Amit Jani and directed by Bharat S Shrinate. Actor Kashif Iqbal portrays Salman Khan in the film and appears wearing the actor’s signature turquoise bracelet. The film has been dedicated to “Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan & the Bishnoi community”.

According to the film’s official description on YouTube, it is inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Kankani village, Jodhpur. The makers describe it as a crime thriller based on literature surrounding the case and say it explores themes of suspense, crime and courtroom drama.