Delhi HC Issues Notice To Kala Hiran Producer On Salman Khan’s Plea; Next Hearing On June 19

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi HC issued notice on Salman Khan's petition.

Salman's counsel argued film infringes his personality rights.

Court sought producer's response before passing any order.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani and others on Salman Khan’s petition, seeking their response in the matter. The next hearing is scheduled for June 19. The development comes after the Delhi High Court heard Salman Khan’s plea earlier today. During the hearing, advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Salman Khan, began presenting arguments on behalf of the actor.

Delhi HC Issues Notice To Kala Hiran Producer

The counsel referred to a previous Delhi High Court order concerning the protection of Salman Khan’s personality rights, stressing that the actor’s identity and public image require legal safeguarding.

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Advocate Nizam Pasha submitted that on May 29, the makers of the proposed film released a poster featuring a character resembling Salman Khan, with clothing and styling similar to his public persona.

He further argued that although Salman Khan has been acquitted in three out of four FIRs related to the matter, a film is still being developed using his name and likeness. According to him, this amounts to a violation of Salman Khan’s personality rights.

The lawyer also highlighted that Salman Khan’s name is being repeatedly mentioned in media coverage linked to the case, and sought a court order to restrain the release and promotion of the film. He added that the film’s trailer had also been released earlier in the day.

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Salman’s counsel further informed the court that no official release date for the film has been announced yet and therefore requested a complete stay on the project.

After hearing the submissions, the judge observed that notice must first be issued to the opposite party, stating that no order can be passed without hearing their side.

Kala Hiran Trailer OUT

Amid this, makers have released the first look and trailer of the film Kala Hiran.

In the film, directed by Bharat S Shrinate, Kashif Iqbal Khan plays Salman Khan. He wears the same turquoise bracelet as Salman Khan and resembles him to an extent. The makers have dedicated the film to “Guru Jambheshwar Bhagwan & Bishnoi community”.

“Prepare for a powerful cinematic experience that elevates the crime and gangster thriller genre, bringing raw, hard-hitting Bollywood action to an unprecedented and grand scale. This is not just a movie; it is a profound testament to the Bishnoi community’s unwavering vow and their core principles of wildlife protection, which set an unparalleled example of struggle for the entire world to see. Inspired by the infamous 1998 Blackbuck poaching case in Kankani village, Jodhpur, this film is adapted from authentic literature that brought the truth of this incident to light. Now, that deep-rooted mystery has been translated onto the silver screen with international visual appeal and high-octane drama. Brace yourself for a spine-chilling glimpse into the ultimate battle of suspense, crime, and real courtroom drama!” the description about the film on YouTube read.

It is to be noted that Salman Khan approached the court after the Kala Hiran makers dismissed the legal notice he had sent, stating that he is free to take the matter to court.