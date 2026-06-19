Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court to restrain the release of
Delhi HC Adjourns Hearing On Salman Khan’s Plea Against Kala Hiran; Next Hearing On July 1
Amit Jani has received temporary relief after the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on Salman Khan’s petition seeking to halt the release of Kala Hiran.
- Salman Khan's Kala Hiran plea adjourned until July 1.
- Salman alleges personality rights violation; court issued notices to producers.
- Producer Jani alleges death threats; police investigating filed FIR.
The hearing in the Delhi High Court on actor Salman Khan's plea seeking a stay on the release of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been adjourned. The next hearing will now take place on July 1.
Hearing On Salman’s Plea Against Kala Hiran
During the proceedings, the counsel representing the film's producer informed the court that he had not received a copy of Salman Khan's main petition and had only been served a copy of the application on Wednesday. Justice Madhu Jain directed Salman Khan's counsel to provide the other side with a copy of the petition.
ALSO READ| Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Files FIR In Jodhpur After Alleged Threats From Pakistani Terrorist Shahzad Bhatti
At the previous hearing, the Delhi High Court had issued notices to producer Amit Jani and other respondents, seeking their response to Salman Khan's plea.
Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain the release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.
In his petition, the actor has alleged that the film's poster is a clear violation of his personality rights, claiming that his name, image, and public persona are being commercially exploited without his consent.
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According to Salman Khan, the proposed film and its promotional material infringe upon his personality rights and could adversely affect his reputation and legal rights.
Producer Alleges Death Threats From Pak Terrorist
Amid this, Amit Jani has alleged receiving threats from Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and D-Company. He has filed a complaint at the Ratanada Police Station in Jodhpur, alleging that he has been receiving threatening WhatsApp calls and messages from Pakistan. Following his complaint, the police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. He has also shared a call recording of the alleged threat on social media and a copy of the complaint. He has also sought police protection.
Police have begun a technical investigation to verify the authenticity of the call, identify the caller, trace the location from where the call originated, and determine the motive behind the alleged threats. Officials said cyber and technical evidence is being examined as part of the probe.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Salman Khan's plea against the film Kala Hiran about?
Why was the Delhi High Court hearing on Salman Khan's plea adjourned?
The hearing was adjourned because the film producer's counsel had not received a copy of Salman Khan's main petition. The court directed Salman's counsel to provide the petition to the other side.
What allegations has Amit Jani, the producer of Kala Hiran, made?
Amit Jani has alleged receiving death threats from Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and D-Company. He filed an FIR in Jodhpur after receiving threatening WhatsApp calls and messages from Pakistan.
What action has the police taken regarding the threats against Amit Jani?
Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into Amit Jani's complaint. They are examining cyber and technical evidence to verify authenticity, identify the caller, and determine the motive.