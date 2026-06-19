Delhi HC Adjourns Hearing On Salman Khan’s Plea Against Kala Hiran; Next Hearing On July 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan's Kala Hiran plea adjourned until July 1.

Salman alleges personality rights violation; court issued notices to producers.

Producer Jani alleges death threats; police investigating filed FIR.

The hearing in the Delhi High Court on actor Salman Khan's plea seeking a stay on the release of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been adjourned. The next hearing will now take place on July 1.

Hearing On Salman’s Plea Against Kala Hiran

During the proceedings, the counsel representing the film's producer informed the court that he had not received a copy of Salman Khan's main petition and had only been served a copy of the application on Wednesday. Justice Madhu Jain directed Salman Khan's counsel to provide the other side with a copy of the petition.

ALSO READ| Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Files FIR In Jodhpur After Alleged Threats From Pakistani Terrorist Shahzad Bhatti

At the previous hearing, the Delhi High Court had issued notices to producer Amit Jani and other respondents, seeking their response to Salman Khan's plea.

Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain the release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

In his petition, the actor has alleged that the film's poster is a clear violation of his personality rights, claiming that his name, image, and public persona are being commercially exploited without his consent.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Raises 5 Major Objections Against ‘Kala Hiran

According to Salman Khan, the proposed film and its promotional material infringe upon his personality rights and could adversely affect his reputation and legal rights.

Producer Alleges Death Threats From Pak Terrorist

Amid this, Amit Jani has alleged receiving threats from Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and D-Company. He has filed a complaint at the Ratanada Police Station in Jodhpur, alleging that he has been receiving threatening WhatsApp calls and messages from Pakistan. Following his complaint, the police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. He has also shared a call recording of the alleged threat on social media and a copy of the complaint. He has also sought police protection.

Police have begun a technical investigation to verify the authenticity of the call, identify the caller, trace the location from where the call originated, and determine the motive behind the alleged threats. Officials said cyber and technical evidence is being examined as part of the probe.