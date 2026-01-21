Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDelhi Court Issues Notice To Sunjay Kapur’s Sister In Defamation Case Filed By Wife Priya Kapur

Delhi Court Issues Notice To Sunjay Kapur’s Sister In Defamation Case Filed By Wife Priya Kapur

The notice was issued on Wednesday after the court found sufficient grounds to proceed with the complaint. Priya’s counsel told the court that Mandhira had previously also taken Sunjay Kapur to court.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 10:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Delhi court at Patiala House has issued a legal notice to industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed by his wife, Priya Kapur. The development comes days after Priya approached the court alleging “serious reputational harm” caused by Mandhira’s public statements.

The notice was issued on Wednesday after the court found sufficient grounds to proceed with the complaint. Priya’s counsel told the court that Mandhira had previously also taken Sunjay Kapur to court.

Court Finds Grounds Under BNSS

After examining the complaint filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the court concluded that a prima facie case existed to issue notice. Mandhira Kapur Smith has been directed to appear before the court on March 12, the next date of hearing.

Allegations Of ‘Sustained And Coordinated’ Defamation

The notice follows Priya Kapur’s appearance before the court to lead pre-summoning evidence, during which she submitted documentary material in support of her claims. According to the complaint, Mandhira allegedly carried out a “sustained and coordinated campaign” of defamatory statements through television interviews, podcasts and digital media platforms.

Priya has alleged that these statements contained “direct imputations” affecting her “integrity, professional competence, legitimacy”, causing significant reputational damage.

Timing Of Statements Flagged In Court

It was further argued that the alleged defamatory remarks were made around the time of Sunjay Kapur’s death, when Priya was grieving. The complaint characterises the statements as “deliberate, malicious and calculated” to harm her reputation during a period of vulnerability.

Counsel Cites Past Litigation Against Sunjay Kapur

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Priya Kapur, told the court that this was not the first instance of Mandhira allegedly launching public or legal attacks within the family. He submitted that Mandhira had earlier initiated litigation against Sunjay Kapur and his company, allegedly to stall its initial public offering (IPO).

That dispute, Singh said, had reached the Supreme Court and was ultimately decided in Sunjay Kapur’s favour.

Court Examines Evidence At Pre-Summoning Stage

The complaint is supported by verbatim transcripts, recorded interviews, podcasts, published articles and digital content, which were placed before the court as evidence of defamation. At the pre-summoning stage, the court limited itself to examining whether the materials were sufficient to proceed, without recording any finding of guilt.

Will Dispute Also Addressed

Addressing issues related to the will, advocate Singh told the court that it complies with all legal requirements, including the appointment of an executor and attestation by two witnesses. He argued that the opposing side is “not genuinely” challenging the will’s validity and is instead “raising peripheral issues”.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has a legal notice been issued to Mandhira Kapur Smith?

A Delhi court issued a legal notice to Mandhira Kapur Smith in response to a criminal defamation complaint filed by Priya Kapur. Priya alleges Mandhira made public statements causing significant reputational harm.

What kind of statements did Priya Kapur allege were defamatory?

Priya Kapur claims Mandhira Kapur Smith made

When were these alleged defamatory remarks made?

The complaint highlights that the alleged defamatory remarks were made around the time of Sunjay Kapur's death, when Priya Kapur was grieving. They are characterized as deliberate and malicious attempts to harm her reputation.

Has Mandhira Kapur Smith been involved in legal disputes within the family before?

Yes, Priya Kapur's counsel informed the court that Mandhira Kapur Smith had previously taken Sunjay Kapur to court. This past litigation, concerning an IPO, was decided in Sunjay Kapur's favor.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Defamation Case Delhi COurt Priya Kapur Sanjay Kapur Mandhira Kapur Smith
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats
EU Hits Pause On US Trade Deal After Trump’s Greenland Threats
World
'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland
'Europe Not Recognisable': Trump Targets EU At Davos, Pushes NATO On Greenland
Business
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
IMF Labels India ‘Second-Tier’ In AI; Ashwini Vaishnav's Befitting Reply At Davos
News
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
India Infrastructure Conclave | 'I Feel Ashamed': Nitin Gadkari On Noida Techie's Death
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft Loses Balance Mid-Air, Crashes Near KP College in Prayagraj
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Demands Justice for Shankaracharya After Prayagraj Incident
Breaking News: Court Orders Seizure of Shariq Satha’s Assets in Sambhal, Police Flag March Enforced
Breaking News: Trainer Aircraft of Indian Army Crashes in Prayagraj, Rescue Teams at Site
Breaking News: Eyewitness Accounts Reveal Disorder and Alleged Misconduct at Sangam Bath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget