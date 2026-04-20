Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Court delays decision on Jacqueline Fernandez's approver plea.

Enforcement Directorate seeks more time, opposes plea's merit.

Actress seeks approver status in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

Fernandez granted travel permission to Dubai, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyzstan.

The Patiala House Court has postponed the hearing on actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s request to become an approver in the Rs 200-crore money laundering case connected to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The matter will now be taken up on May 8.

ED Seeks Time To Reply

The Enforcement Directorate asked the court for additional time to submit its response to the plea. While seeking time, the agency also opposed the application, arguing that it lacks merit.

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This comes after the court had issued a notice to the ED regarding Jacqueline Fernandez’s request during previous hearing and directed the agency to file its reply by April 20.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea To Turn Approver

Jacqueline Fernandez is among the accused in the money laundering investigation linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Investigators have alleged that she received expensive gifts from him that were purchased using the proceeds of crime.

The actress moved the court through her counsel, Ashish Batra, seeking permission to turn approver in the case. Her lawyer appeared via video conferencing, after which the court directed that a copy of the application be provided to the ED. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Tripathi accepted the notice on behalf of the agency.

During the proceedings, Advocate SPM Tripathi, representing co-accused Sunder Bora, argued that notices should be served to all accused individuals, pointing out that 18 of the 22 accused have already presented arguments on the charge.

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However, SPP Atul Tripathi opposed this request, stating that the matter concerns only the applicant, the investigating agency, and the court, and therefore other accused persons are not entitled to receive notice.

In response, Advocate SPM Tripathi maintained that the case is currently at the post-cognisance stage, where arguments on charges are underway. He further noted that Jacqueline had earlier expressed her intention to become an approver, after which she submitted a representation to the ED and subsequently filed an application before the court.

Separately, the court has also granted Jacqueline Fernandez permission to travel to Dubai, Sri Lanka, and Kyrgyzstan between April 24 and May 25.