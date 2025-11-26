Deepika’s Skincare Brand 82°E Takes Revenue Hit, Losses Shrink But Profit Still Distant

Actor Deepika Padukone’s skincare label 82°E is navigating a challenging financial phase, with newly filed documents showing a significant fall in revenue for the latest fiscal year. While the brand has managed to reduce its losses, the company continues to remain in the red since its launch.

82°E functions under DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited, with Deepika Padukone and her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone, listed as directors. The company’s recent filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) reveal that the brand reported losses of ₹12.26 crore in FY 2024–25, alongside a notable decline in revenue.

Revenue Falls Over 30% as Company Cuts Costs

According to the MCA filings, 82°E’s revenue dropped sharply from ₹21.21 crore in FY 2023–24 to ₹14.66 crore in FY 2024–25, marking a dip of more than 30%.

The company acknowledged measures to control costs, stating in its filing, “The management is continuously taking efforts to increase the revenue, reduce expenses to ensure it has profitable track record.”

This shift is reflected in a dramatic reduction in marketing spending. The skincare brand slashed its market expenditure by 78%, from nearly ₹20 crore the previous year to ₹4.4 crore in 2024–25. Overall expenditure also fell significantly—from ₹47 crore to under ₹26 crore.

Losses Have Narrowed but Profit Still Out of Reach

Despite the declining revenue, 82°E’s losses have eased compared to previous years. In FY 2023–24, the company suffered losses exceeding ₹23 crore, nearly double the current fiscal’s figure.

The pullback in spending appears to be stabilising the balance sheet, but profitability remains elusive.

Competition & Premium Pricing Pose Challenges

Launched in 2021 as a luxury skincare brand, 82°E offers products priced upwards of ₹2,500. However, despite extensive marketing and Deepika’s influential digital presence, the brand has struggled to turn profitable.

In contrast, fellow actor Katrina Kaif’s beauty label, Kay Beauty—introduced in 2019—has not only expanded its consumer base but also reported strong profits in recent years.

Deepika’s Upcoming Film Line-Up

On the acting front, Deepika continues to juggle major film commitments. She will next be seen in King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial is set for an April 2026 release.

Following that, she will team up with Allu Arjun in director Atlee’s next, tentatively titled AA22xA6, with the release date yet to be announced.