She announced it via a joint Instagram post. The post featured a photo of her daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test, with both parents' hands wrapped around hers.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visit New Bandra Home; Actress Flaunts Baby Bump
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted on the balcony of their new home in Bandra.
- Expecting couple Deepika, Ranveer, spotted at their new home.
- Second pregnancy announced following daughter Dua's 2024 birth.
- Deepika's films include 'King', 'Raaka'; Ranveer in 'Pralay'.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who are expecting their second child, were spotted at their new Bandra home today. The couple was seen soaking in the view from their balcony. They were also seen having an animated chat, with Deepika proudly showing off her baby bump.
DeepVeer Spotted At New Home
In the now-viral photos and videos, the couple were snapped on their balcony. Deepika is seen in a loose white co-ord set, and Ranveer in a red T-shirt and black track pants.
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#DeepikaPadukone and #RanvirSingh living the dream, and making us believe in it too 🥹🏡❤️ #Pinkvilla #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/7SYYMQYPHL— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) June 8, 2026
Deepika Announced Second Pregnancy
Deepika announced her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh in a joint post on Instagram. She shared a photo of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh on April 19 holding a positive pregnancy test, with both parents’ hands gently wrapped around hers. With this announcement, Dua is set to become a big sister.
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Deepika kept the caption minimal, letting the image speak for itself with just a few evil eye emojis. The post has since been liked by over 5.4 million people.
View this post on Instagram
The couple welcomed Dua in September 2024, six years after tying the knot in 2018.
What's Next for Deepika, Ranveer
On the work front, Deepika will next appear in King, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. The film releases this December. She also has the Telugu sci-fi film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, slated for December 2027.
Ranveer, meanwhile, has been navigating fallout from his last-minute exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, which reportedly caused losses of around Rs 45 crore for the producers. The Film Writers, Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation notice against him, though it was subsequently withdrawn after Ranveer served a legal notice to the union.
He will next be seen in Pralay, which is set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Deepika Padukone announce her second pregnancy?
Where were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently seen?
They were spotted at their new Bandra home. The couple was seen on their balcony, soaking in the view, with Deepika showing off her baby bump.
When did Deepika and Ranveer welcome their first child, Dua?
Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September 2024. This was six years after they got married in 2018.
What are Deepika Padukone's upcoming films?
Deepika will star in