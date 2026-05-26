Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali clarifies comments on Deepika Padukone's 'Cocktail' role.

Ali stated remarks about Padukone's image were light-hearted, not malicious.

He emphasized his deep admiration and understanding of the actor.

Clarification issued after Padukone reportedly felt misunderstood and hurt.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram to issue a clarification following his comments about Deepika Padukone’s on-screen and off-screen image. In an interview, he shared how Deepika’s character Veronica in the 2012 film Cocktail contrasted with her image back then. He explained that the remark was made in a fun, light-hearted spirit and was never intended to upset the actor.

The filmmaker added that Deepika knows better than anyone how much he “loves, admires, understands and appreciates” her. The 54-year-old also revealed that he was told his comments may have been “misunderstood” by the actor and could “hurt” her.

Imtiaz Ali Pens Note For Deepika Padukone

Taking to Instagram Story, Imtiaz wrote, “My dearest and loveliest Deepika Padukone, you are my pal, my buddy, my safe option for humour. I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you, more than anyone else, know how much I love you, admire you, understand you and appreciate you.”

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He went on to say that being mean to her was simply not possible, at least not in this life. “But I have been told you might misunderstand and be hurt, so I am telling you, please don’t. To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai (is not possible in this life),” he added.

Imtiaz further admitted he never imagined he would have to issue a clarification to Deepika, but did not want to take any chances. “I never thought I would write such a disclaimer to you, but it’s been a while, and I didn’t want to take a chance. Wish you the best and love always,” the filmmaker added.

What Imtiaz Said About Deepika’s Cocktail Role

The clarification came after Imtiaz Ali spoke to News18 Showsha about why he believed Deepika was the perfect choice to play Veronica in Cocktail. “So then I asked her to play Veronica. I said, why didn’t you read it for Veronica? Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point of time. But since I have been in the room and doing parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, while she was otherwise projecting such a good girl image at that time,” he told the portal.

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He further added, “Now people have seen through the facade, so I thought this will be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I know that emotional ground exists, so that is exciting.”

Imtiaz Ali’s Next Film

Imtiaz Ali is currently busy with his upcoming period romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, which is set to hit theatres on June 12.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah, and is set against the emotional backdrop of the 1947 Partition.