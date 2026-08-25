Deepika Padukone Is NOT Part Of Brahmastra 2, Actor’s Team Clears Casting Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone's team denied her Brahmastra 2 involvement.

Her official spokesperson clarified all association reports are untrue.

Brahmastra 2 development continues, promising a bigger, improved sequel.

Deepika Padukone will not be seen in Brahmastra 2, despite recent reports suggesting that she could be associated with the fantasy franchise. The actor’s team has now addressed the speculation through her official spokesperson, firmly denying any connection with the sequel. The clarification comes as work continues on the next chapter of Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious franchise, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in its first instalment. While details about the sequel’s cast and story remain under wraps, Deepika’s team has made it clear that she is not involved with the project in any capacity, putting the latest casting rumours to rest for now.

Deepika Padukone’s Team Denies Brahmastra 2 Reports

Recent reports had claimed that Deepika Padukone could be part of Brahmastra 2. However, her official spokesperson has rejected the reports and clarified that the actor has no association with the film. The spokesperson stated, “All recent reports of Deepika Padukone being a part of Brahmastra 2 or associated with the project in any capacity are untrue.”

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The statement puts an end to the speculation surrounding Deepika’s reported casting in the sequel. Neither the actor nor her team has indicated that she is attached to Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film.

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What Ranbir Kapoor Said About Brahmastra 2

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, released in theatres in September 2022. The film introduced the Astraverse and became a major commercial success, earning more than Rs 400 crore worldwide. Ayan Mukerji had announced in April 2023 that the franchise’s next two films would be bigger and more ambitious than the first instalment.

Ranbir had also spoken about the sequel during a 2023 interaction with fans. He said, “So Brahmastra 2 is heavy into writing. We are working on it all the time; it was just last week that Ayan narrated the film to me. Ayan has gone ten times bigger than part 1, his idea, his thought, the characters.”

He further explained that the team had taken the criticism of the first film into account, particularly comments about the dialogues and Shiva-Isha’s chemistry. Ranbir said the feedback was constructive and would be considered while developing the sequel. The first film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in key roles.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Films

While Brahmastra 2 is not on Deepika’s confirmed slate, the actor has several projects lined up. She will next be seen in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika is also part of Raaka, the upcoming Allu Arjun-led project. The film is among her other major commitments in the coming months. For now, Deepika Padukone’s team has clearly denied any association with Brahmastra 2. The sequel remains in development, with further casting details awaited.