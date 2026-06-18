Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer Amit Jani claims Pakistani terrorist threatened his life.

Threats concern his film,

Delhi High Court issued notice on Salman Khan's plea.

Film portrays Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has claimed that he has been receiving death threats from a Pakistani terrorist identified as Shahzad Bhatti over his upcoming film. He added that he has already informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajasthan Police, and CRPF officials. This comes shortly after his earlier allegations of threats from the D-Company network.

‘Receiving Threats From Pakistani Terrorist’

In a detailed post on X, formerly Twitter, Jani said he is not afraid and added that his film Kala Hiran would still be released even if something happens to him.

“I am receiving calls and messages late at night from Shahzad Bhatti, the declared Pakistani terrorist, threatening to kill me in a drone and grenade attack while taking Salman Khan’s side. I have informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajasthan Police, and CRPF officials,” he wrote.

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The producer, who is in his 40s, further alleged that Salman Khan is fighting on two fronts. “Salman Khan is fighting on two fronts: on one side, there is a hearing today in the Delhi High Court against him for the ‘Blackbuck’ case; on the other side, he has already orchestrated thousands of threats through his toolkit. When I didn’t get scared by the threat that came in the name of D Company, now they have gotten declared terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to call and message me…,” he claimed, before adding, “SHAME ON YOUR STARDOM AND FAKE SLOGAN OF BEING HUMAN.”

Jani also said, “But I am not scared. Even if I am murdered, after my death my team will release Kala Hiran so that the world can see the Bishnoi community’s saga of struggle and sacrifice.”

सलमान खान का पक्ष लेते हुए पाकिस्तानी के घोषित आतंकवादी शहज़ाद भट्टी द्वारा मुझे देर रात से कॉल और मेसेज करके ड्रोन और ग्रेनेड हमले मे मारने की धमकी दी जा रही है, मैंने गृह मंत्रालय, राजस्थान पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ के अधिकारियो को सूचित कर दिया है, सलमान खान दो मोर्चे पे लड़ रहे है एक… — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) June 18, 2026

Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On June 19

The Delhi High Court, after hearing Salman Khan’s plea, issued notice to producer Amit Jani. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 19.

During the hearing, advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for Salman Khan, referred to a previous Delhi High Court order protecting the actor’s personality rights, arguing that his identity and public image require legal protection.

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He also stated that a poster featuring a character resembling Salman Khan had been released, with styling and appearance similar to the actor’s public persona. While Salman Khan has been acquitted in three of four FIRs related to the matter, the counsel argued that a film is still being made using his name and likeness, which amounts to a violation of his personality rights.

About Kala Hiran

Kala Hiran has drawn attention as it is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan. Although the actor is not directly named in the teaser, viewers have pointed out similarities between him and a character named Ayaan Khan, including a turquoise bracelet and a hairstyle resembling the actor’s.

The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Jani FireFox Films.