David Beckham Breaks Silence After Brooklyn Accuses Parents Of Ruining His Marriage

Football icon David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham have remained publicly silent after their eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, shared a lengthy and emotional statement accusing them of damaging his life and marriage to actor Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn’s tell-all note, posted on Instagram Stories, detailed a series of alleged incidents that he claims strained his relationship with his parents following his 2022 wedding.

David Beckham’s Subtle Response On Social Media And Parenting

While neither David nor Victoria directly addressed Brooklyn’s allegations, David appeared to make a pointed remark during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday. Speaking about the influence and responsibility that comes with social media, David said, “I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF, and it’s been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. I’ve tried to do the same. I’ve tried to do the same with my children to educate them.”

His comments then seemed to indirectly touch upon the controversy involving his son. “They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well,” he added. While David did not mention Brooklyn by name, the timing of the statement has drawn attention amid the growing public scrutiny of the family’s private issues.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Allegations Against His Parents

Brooklyn’s Instagram post sought to address months of speculation around tensions within the Beckham family. In his statement, he accused his parents of consistently undermining his relationship with Nicola Peltz. “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped,” he wrote.

He further alleged that his mother, Victoria Beckham, withdrew from designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last moment. “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the 11th hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress,” Brooklyn claimed.

Brooklyn also alleged financial and professional pressure ahead of the wedding. “Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children,” he wrote.

Wedding Incident And Growing Distance

One of the most emotional claims in Brooklyn’s note revolved around his wedding day. He alleged that Victoria Beckham interrupted his first dance with Nicola, describing the moment as deeply distressing and saying he felt the most “humiliated” he ever had. According to Brooklyn, tensions continued well beyond the wedding.

He further claimed that he was invited to David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations last year only on the condition that Nicola would not attend. Brooklyn also criticised what he described as the family’s emphasis on image and branding. “My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media,” he added.

As the Beckham family maintains silence, David’s recent comments have been interpreted by many as a rare acknowledgment of the situation, even as the rift continues to play out publicly.