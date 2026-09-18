‘Dare Devil’: Ajith Kumar’s First Look Out, Adhik Ravichandran’s Film To Go On Floors In November

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Dare Devil' first look poster unveiled.

Film production for 'Dare Devil' is set to begin November 2026.

Adhik Ravichandran directs; Anirudh Ravichander composes music for film.

The makers of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Dare Devil' shared the first look of the actor on Thursday. In a major update regarding Ajith's film, the makers announced that the shooting of the film will begin in November 2026.

In the first look poster, Ajith is seen seated on a luxurious red leather wingback chair. The actor is seen sporting a white suit and shirt, with red-tinted sunglasses, a metal wristwatch, and a bracelet. Ajith was seen holding a dice game piece in his hand.

Titled 'Dare Devil,' the film marks Ajith's second consecutive collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran and will be produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner Brave Hearts Production.

Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Bravehearts Production LLP shared the poster on their Instagram handle on Thursday.

'Dare Devil' will also mark Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with Ajith Kumar after 'Vedalam,' 'Vivegam,' and 'Vidaamuyarchi.' Over the years, the composer has delivered several popular albums for the actor, with 'Vedalam' continuing to remain a fan favourite.

More details about the film, including its cast and release date, are yet to be announced.

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