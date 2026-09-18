India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Dare Devil’: Ajith Kumar’s First Look Out, Adhik Ravichandran’s Film To Go On Floors In November

‘Dare Devil’: Ajith Kumar’s First Look Out, Adhik Ravichandran’s Film To Go On Floors In November

‘Dare Devil’, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, will go on floors on November 2.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Dare Devil' first look poster unveiled.
  • Film production for 'Dare Devil' is set to begin November 2026.
  • Adhik Ravichandran directs; Anirudh Ravichander composes music for film.

The makers of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Dare Devil' shared the first look of the actor on Thursday.  In a major update regarding Ajith's film, the makers announced that the shooting of the film will begin in November 2026. 

In the first look poster, Ajith is seen seated on a luxurious red leather wingback chair. The actor is seen sporting a white suit and shirt, with red-tinted sunglasses, a metal wristwatch, and a bracelet. Ajith was seen holding a dice game piece in his hand.

Titled 'Dare Devil,' the film marks Ajith's second consecutive collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran and will be produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner Brave Hearts Production.

Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Bravehearts Production LLP shared the poster on their Instagram handle on Thursday. 

'Dare Devil' will also mark Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with Ajith Kumar after 'Vedalam,' 'Vivegam,' and 'Vidaamuyarchi.' Over the years, the composer has delivered several popular albums for the actor, with 'Vedalam' continuing to remain a fan favourite.

More details about the film, including its cast and release date, are yet to be announced. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the title of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film?

Ajith Kumar's upcoming film is titled 'Dare Devil'. The makers shared the first look of the actor on Thursday.

When is the shooting for Ajith Kumar's 'Dare Devil' scheduled to begin?

The shooting for Ajith Kumar's 'Dare Devil' is announced to begin in November 2026. This was a major update from the makers.

Who is directing the film 'Dare Devil'?

Adhik Ravichandran is directing 'Dare Devil'. This marks his second consecutive collaboration with Ajith Kumar.

Who is composing the music for 'Dare Devil'?

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for 'Dare Devil'. This will be his fourth collaboration with Ajith Kumar, following popular albums like 'Vedalam'.

Published at : 18 Sep 2026 07:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajith Kumar Anirudh Ravichander Dare Devil
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Post For Nick Jonas Ends With Daughter Malti Singing Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ | WATCH
Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday Post For Nick Jonas Ends With Daughter Malti Singing Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ | WATCH
Celebrities
Shehzad Poonawalla Joins ‘Rise And Fall S2’ Days After Resigning As BJP Spokesperson | WATCH
Shehzad Poonawalla Joins ‘Rise And Fall S2’ Days After Resigning As BJP Spokesperson
Celebrities
Swara Bhasker Says She Was ‘Upset’ With 2019 Ram Janmabhoomi Verdict; Recalls Messaging Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan
Swara Bhasker Says She Was ‘Upset’ With Ram Janmabhoomi Verdict; Recalls Messaging SRK, Salman, Aamir Khan
Celebrities
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Supports Katrina Kaif Amid Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain Trolling: 'Her Body Isn't Your Business'
Salman Khan's Ex-Girlfriend Supports Katrina Kaif Amid Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain Trolling: 'Her Body Isn't Your Business'
Advertisement

Videos

SEVA SANKALP: BJP Launches Month-Long Nationwide Service Campaign
KASHI CELEBRATIONS: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi for PM Modi’s Birthday
VADNAGAR SPECIAL: Amit Shah Offers Prayers and Flags Off Bike Rally for Modi’s Birthday
VADODARA RALLY: Amit Shah Flags Off Bike Rally to Varanasi on PM Modi’s Birthday
PM Modi Turns 76: Nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp’ Drive, Bike Rallies and Ganga Prayers Mark Birthday
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget