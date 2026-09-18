Ajith Kumar's upcoming film is titled 'Dare Devil'. The makers shared the first look of the actor on Thursday.
‘Dare Devil’: Ajith Kumar’s First Look Out, Adhik Ravichandran’s Film To Go On Floors In November
‘Dare Devil’, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, will go on floors on November 2.
- Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Dare Devil' first look poster unveiled.
- Film production for 'Dare Devil' is set to begin November 2026.
- Adhik Ravichandran directs; Anirudh Ravichander composes music for film.
The makers of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film 'Dare Devil' shared the first look of the actor on Thursday. In a major update regarding Ajith's film, the makers announced that the shooting of the film will begin in November 2026.
In the first look poster, Ajith is seen seated on a luxurious red leather wingback chair. The actor is seen sporting a white suit and shirt, with red-tinted sunglasses, a metal wristwatch, and a bracelet. Ajith was seen holding a dice game piece in his hand.
My Sir’s Advance Birthday Gift to me❤️🔥🙏🏻— Adhik Ravichandran (@Adhikravi) September 16, 2026
Yes we are rolling the dice from November 2💥 #AK sir’s #DareDevil ❤️🔥 🎲#Shalini mam @Braveheartsprod @anirudhofficial sir @SureshChandraa sir @AbinandhanR @editorvijay @supremesundar #Subbhunaarayan @itsanuvardhan @kayoas13… pic.twitter.com/jpeh036dWS
Titled 'Dare Devil,' the film marks Ajith's second consecutive collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran and will be produced by Shalini Ajith Kumar under the banner Brave Hearts Production.
Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Bravehearts Production LLP shared the poster on their Instagram handle on Thursday.
'Dare Devil' will also mark Anirudh Ravichander's fourth collaboration with Ajith Kumar after 'Vedalam,' 'Vivegam,' and 'Vidaamuyarchi.' Over the years, the composer has delivered several popular albums for the actor, with 'Vedalam' continuing to remain a fan favourite.
More details about the film, including its cast and release date, are yet to be announced.
(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the title of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film?
When is the shooting for Ajith Kumar's 'Dare Devil' scheduled to begin?
The shooting for Ajith Kumar's 'Dare Devil' is announced to begin in November 2026. This was a major update from the makers.
Who is directing the film 'Dare Devil'?
Adhik Ravichandran is directing 'Dare Devil'. This marks his second consecutive collaboration with Ajith Kumar.
Who is composing the music for 'Dare Devil'?
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for 'Dare Devil'. This will be his fourth collaboration with Ajith Kumar, following popular albums like 'Vedalam'.