Danish Pandor Reveals Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Fa9la’ Entry Was Entirely Improvised In Dhurandhar

Danish Pandor reveals Akshaye Khanna improvised his viral ‘Fa9la’ dance in Dhurandhar. The film, led by Ranveer Singh, has crossed ₹160 crore worldwide.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has become the unexpected scene-stealer of Dhurandhar, thanks to his swagger-filled entry on Flipperachi’s hit track Fa9la. The clip, which shows the actor breaking into an impromptu dance, has taken social media by storm. Now, his co-star Danish Pandor has revealed that the moment was never planned — it was pure Akshaye magic.

Akshaye Khanna’s Unplanned Dance Sends Crew Into Frenzy

Speaking to Filmygyan, Danish Pandor, who plays Akshaye’s on-screen brother, shared how the much-talked-about entry came to life. “We shot this in Leh Ladakh, and Vijay Ganguly was choreographing the whole song. We all heard the track and were stunned by how amazing it was. So, Aditya sir was explaining the shot to Akshaye sir. The whole choreography was happening, and in the middle of that, Akshaye sir asked Aditya, ‘Can I dance?’ Aditya sir said, ‘Do whatever you like,’” he recalled.

What followed, according to Danish, left the entire unit speechless. “Then there’s a take, and we all enter, and he looks at everyone dancing, and he starts dancing on his own. There’s no choreography for him. Everyone was stunned, like kya kar diya yeh inhone (what has he done). People started applauding so much after the shot, the frames were looking so good. He did it all on his own. He is terrific.”

The Scene That Broke the Internet

The viral moment is part of Akshaye’s introduction as Rehman Dakait, where he meets his Balochi men during a high-stakes deal with ISIS. His carefree, rhythmic moves against the gritty backdrop created an instant contrast that viewers couldn’t get enough of. After the clip exploded online, the makers released the full video track.

In the film, Danish portrays Uzair Baloach, Rehman Dakait’s cousin, and appears in the pivotal sequence alongside Akshaye.

Dhurandhar Continues to Dominate Theatres

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza, supported by a strong ensemble that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. While critics offered mixed reviews, the audience verdict has been overwhelmingly positive. According to the makers, the film has already grossed ₹160 crore in its opening weekend, driven largely by strong word of mouth.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 08:53 AM (IST)
Akshaye Khanna Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Box Office Fa9la Song
