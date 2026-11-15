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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDalip Tahil Criticises Sonia Gandhi's Memoir 'Belonging', Says Congress Leaders 'Hovered Around Like Flies'

Dalip Tahil Criticises Sonia Gandhi's Memoir 'Belonging', Says Congress Leaders 'Hovered Around Like Flies'

Dalip Tahil has criticised Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging', calling it the 'Best own goal' and saying it exposes the Congress leadership.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Dalip Tahil described Sonia Gandhi's memoir as 'best own goal'.
  • Memoir exposes inner workings, challenging Gandhi family's political vision.
  • Tahil attributed Congress decline to abandoning opportunist sycophants.

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has taken a sharp swipe at Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging, describing it as the "Best own goal". In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday, November 14, the actor spoke about the book's account of the Congress leadership, the Gandhi family and the party's years in power. He also compared the Congress's political decline with the rise of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Dalip Tahil Says Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Exposes Congress Leadership

Tahil said the memoir offered a revealing picture of the Congress party's inner workings and presented a startling account of the country's most prominent political family. Reflecting on his earlier perception of the Gandhi family, he said:

"We all felt, and we believed there was a lot of depth. There was a lot of substance. There was a lot of political vision in this family, only to discover that really it was all feet of clay and, funnily enough, Sonia Gandhi has revealed this."

The Baazigar actor also recalled being uncertain about how Narendra Modi would manage to displace the Congress after becoming Prime Minister. He said he had once believed the party possessed considerable political experience and influence.

However, Tahil argued that the Congress's decline became easier to understand in retrospect. He described those who had surrounded the party during its years in power as opportunists who eventually walked away when its influence began to weaken.

"He came and he just laughed and puff and blow your house down. And he did. And I always wondered, I said, like, 'What happened to this great party? How did the Congress just get blown away?' And now we realize that at the time, it was very clear that they were just sycophants who hovered around like flies around the pot of honey. And then the pot of honey was not there or began to leak. So they all fled, never to be seen again."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dalip Tahil (@daliptahil)

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Actor Questions Gandhi Family's Public Image

Tahil also reflected on how people in India had viewed the Gandhi family, suggesting that Sonia Gandhi's memoir offered a reason to reconsider the way political figures were placed on a pedestal, particularly because of their foreign origins.

He acknowledged that social media did not exist in its present form during the Congress's earlier years, meaning people had fewer opportunities to understand the family's thinking and internal dynamics.

"Well, at the time, I mean, you know, OK, I grant you that there was no social media. So we did not have insights into how the Gandhi family was truly thinking, which comes out now. And they were shocked to hear that this was the level at which they were. So I think they deserve to be gone," he shared.

The actor added that he had grown up during Congress rule and had witnessed how the party operated over the years. He concluded by describing the memoir as an important source for understanding the political experiences of the past 45 to 50 years.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dalip Tahil's opinion on Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging'?

Dalip Tahil described Sonia Gandhi's memoir, calling it the 'Best own goal'.

How does Dalip Tahil explain the decline of the Congress party?

Tahil explains the Congress's decline by stating opportunist who eventually walked away when its influence began to weaken.

Why does Dalip Tahil consider Sonia Gandhi's memoir significant?

Tahil views the memoir as an important source for understanding India's political experiences over the past 45 to 50 years. It provides insights into the Gandhi family's internal dynamics previously unseen.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dalip Tahil Sonia Gandhi CONGRESS Belonging Memoir
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