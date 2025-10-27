Mumbai: Actor Dalip Tahil is bidding adieu to his long time friend, the late actor Satish Shah. On Monday, Dalip Tahil took to his Instagram, and shared a throwback video with the actor. The grainy footage seems to be from a television show.

In the footage, a young Satish can be seen being persuaded by Dalip Tahil, and his friends to have a few sips of the Goan liquor, Feni, on a hot sunny day on a Goa beach.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Goodbye dear friend, it was good while it was there, cheers, DT”.

Earlier, the actor remembered Satish Shah, as he attended his funeral at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle West area of Mumbai. The actor said that they both started their careers at the same time.

He told the media, “It's a very, very sad day, I am feeling very sad. I can't tell you about Satish. Since our career started, he has been with us. When I came to Mumbai for the first time in the 60s, Satish used to be in the theatre, we were also there. I have known him for a long time, I have enjoyed a lot with him. He was a very fantastic person”.

He further mentioned, “He was always a very positive person. I am very sad today that he has passed away. May God give peace to his soul. Om Shanti. I hadn’t called him for a month and a half. I only knew that he had a kidney transplant. I was planning to call him when I was outdoors. When I came back, I got this news in the morning. Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to talk to him”.

The funeral of the late actor was attended by several prominent figures from the industry, and his friends. Ratna Pathak Shah, her husband Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Avatar Gill, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, and David Dhawan also were seen at the funeral of the actor, who was a tall figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

