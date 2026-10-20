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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Daler Mehndi Was Paid Rs 35 Lakh But Couldn’t Stand Properly Or Sing’: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal

‘Daler Mehndi Was Paid Rs 35 Lakh But Couldn’t Stand Properly Or Sing’: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal, who reprimanded Daler Mehndi on stage, said the singer was paid Rs 35 lakh but could neither stand properly nor sing, alleging that he was lip-syncing to his songs.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded Daler Mehndi for alleged lip-syncing.
  • Uniyal questioned Daler's performance despite the Rs 35 lakh fee.
  • Mika Singh defended Daler, denying intoxication, citing recent surgery.

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal, who reprimanded singer Daler Mehndi on stage during a Navratri event over allegations of lip-syncing and appearing intoxicated, has said the singer was paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance. 

Uniyal claimed that despite being a renowned artist, Daler failed to do justice to his art and appeared disoriented on stage.

‘Daler Mehndi Was Paid Rs 35 Lakh But Couldn’t Stand Properly Or Sing’

Speaking to ANI, Uniyal said that an artist of Daler’s stature should live up to the expectations associated with his reputation. “He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn't do justice to their art...” he said.

The minister went on to allege that Daler struggled to stand and relied on lip-syncing rather than singing live.

ALSO READ| ‘I’ll Quit Singing If Anyone Has Seen Daler Mehndi Drunk’: Mika Singh Defends Singer’s Viral Navratri Performance

“He seemed disoriented on stage and didn't seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” Uniyal said.

Minister Confronts Daler Mehndi On Stage

During the event, Uniyal walked up to the stage and reprimanded Daler over what he alleged was an attempt to mislead the audience by lip-syncing to pre-recorded tracks instead of singing live. The minister also questioned the performance, given the reported Rs 35 lakh fee.

ALSO READ|  ‘Bol Toh Jaa Nahi Raha...’: Minister Subodh Uniyal Confronts Intoxicated Daler Mehndi, Halts Navratri Show | WATCH

When Daler attempted to respond, Uniyal reportedly snapped at him, saying, “Bola to ja nahi raha aapse, gana kya gaaoge? [You can’t even speak properly, so how will you sing?]”

The minister also raised concerns about Daler’s apparent condition at the event. Uniyal stressed that Navratri holds religious significance for the local community and is associated with the worship of Goddess Durga. He objected to the singer allegedly appearing on stage under the influence of alcohol and asked him to stop performing.

Mika Singh Defends Daler Mehndi

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of Daler, disputing the allegations that the veteran performer was intoxicated. In a video statement, Mika said that Daler does not drink alcohol and challenged anyone claiming to have seen him drinking to come forward. He also described the minister’s treatment of the singer as “disappointing” and questioned whether anyone would behave similarly with an international band such as Coldplay.

Mika further said that Daler had been unwell for the past two years and had recently undergone major surgery, suggesting that his health may have affected his performance.

“Daler recently underwent major surgery. There was a very influential minister there who came on stage and reprimanded him, saying, ‘You are unable to sing, so don’t sing. We have paid you.’ Fine, let’s accept that he was right. But don’t say that Daler was singing after drinking alcohol. I challenge anyone to come forward and say, ‘We have seen Daler drinking alcohol.’ If even one person can say that, I will quit singing,” Mika said.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Daler Mehndi reprimanded by Minister Subodh Uniyal on stage?

Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded Daler Mehndi for allegedly lip-syncing, appearing disoriented, and not singing live. The minister also questioned his performance, given the Rs 35 lakh fee paid.

How much was Daler Mehndi paid for his performance at the Navratri event?

Daler Mehndi was paid Rs 35 lakh for his performance at the Navratri event. Minister Subodh Uniyal highlighted this amount while reprimanding the singer on stage.

Who defended Daler Mehndi against the allegations made by the minister?

Singer Mika Singh defended Daler Mehndi, disputing claims of intoxication and stating that Daler does not drink alcohol. Mika also suggested Daler's recent surgery might have affected his performance.

What specific issues did Minister Uniyal raise about Daler Mehndi's performance?

Uniyal alleged Daler was only lip-syncing, seemed disoriented, and struggled to stand properly. He also raised concerns about the singer's apparent condition during a religiously significant Navratri event.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mika Singh Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand Subodh Uniyal ENtertainment News Navrartri
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