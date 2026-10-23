Daler Mehndi’s Son Gurdeep Shares Singer’s Health Update Amid Uttarakhand Performance Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daler Mehndi's son confirmed singer's health amid performance controversy.

Minister Uniyal accused Mehndi of poor, possibly drunk performance.

Mika Singh, others defended Mehndi, disputing performance allegations.

Mika highlighted Daler's career, artists perform despite illness.

Gurdeep Mehndi has reassured fans about his father Daler Mehndi’s health amid the controversy over the singer’s performance at a Navratri event in Uttarakhand. While choosing not to comment on the ongoing dispute, Gurdeep said his father was doing well.

Speaking to IANS, Gurdeep offered a brief but upbeat update on the singer’s condition, saying, “He is first class, fantastic, super hit, and best of luck.”

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Daler Mehndi’s Uttarakhand Performance Sparks Controversy

The controversy erupted during Daler Mehndi’s performance at the annual Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand. State minister Subodh Uniyal reportedly interrupted the show midway, allegedly accusing the singer of being under the influence of alcohol and delivering a poor performance despite charging a substantial fee.

The minister also questioned whether Daler Mehndi was singing live or lip-syncing during the event.

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Mika Singh And Other Celebrities Support Daler Mehndi

Several celebrities, including Mika Singh, Palash Sen, Kapil Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, have come out in support of Daler Mehndi following the controversy.

Mika, who defended his brother in a video, questioned the allegations about the singer’s conduct and ability to perform. He also pointed to Daler Mehndi’s three-decade career and said there was no basis for claims that the singer had been drinking or was unable to perform.

“I saw the news. You people have spread this ‘Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing’ First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?.”

Mika further explained that artists sometimes honour professional commitments even when they are unwell. He suggested that Daler Mehndi may have taken the same approach when agreeing to perform at the event.

“No, you haven’t. If you haven’t seen it yourself, how can you say that he was unable to stand? As artists, we often agree to perform at someone’s request and say, ‘Yes, we will do the show.’ Even if we have a fever of 104 degrees, it doesn’t matter. If I am unwell and have a show the day after tomorrow, but have already committed to it, I will honour that commitment regardless of whether the budget is big or small. He (Daler Mehndi) must have done the same,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)