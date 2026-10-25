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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDaler Mehndi's Son Calls Uttarakhand Stage Row 'Very Unfortunate'; Subodh Uniyal Refuses To Apologise

Daler Mehndi's Son Calls Uttarakhand Stage Row 'Very Unfortunate'; Subodh Uniyal Refuses To Apologise

Gurdeep Mehndi calls the Uttarakhand performance controversy unfortunate and thanks Mika Singh for his support, while minister Subodh Uniyal defends the Rs 36 lakh fee.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Oct 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daler Mehndi's son thanked Mika Singh for support.
  • Gurdeep called incident unfortunate; family stressed but united.
  • Uttarakhand minister defended Daler Mehndi's Rs 36 lakh fee.
  • Minister stated Mehndi should have informed if unwell.

Daler Mehndi's son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has thanked his uncle Mika Singh for speaking out for his father. He also went on to thank members of the film industry for supporting Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his recent performance at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand. Calling the incident “very unfortunate”, Gurdeep said the family was stressed but was facing the situation together. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has defended the Rs 36 lakh fee paid to the singer, maintaining that the organisers should have been informed if he was unwell.

ALSO READ: 'It Hurts Deeply': Shilpa Rao's Mumbai Concert Interrupted, Mic Switched Off Mid-Performance

Gurdeep Mehndi Thanks Mika Singh For Support

In a video shared on his official social media handle, Gurdeep evealed that he was outside India when the incident took place. After returning, he asked his father how he was feeling. Daler, known for his cheerful nature, simply replied, “first class”.

Gurdeep said he had also spoken about the matter at an event, which subsequently became a talking point.

"Obviously, we are stressed, and we as a family together are dealing with it. Thank you to everyone for the support, to the film industry, including my chacha ji, Mika Singh,” he shared.

He also appealed to people to continue supporting the family during the difficult period.

“Continue to shower your love on us in this manner. Please support us. Like Papa says, Rab Rakka.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gurdeep Mehndi (@gurdeepmehndi)

ALSO READ: 'Jhooti Party': Naseeruddin Shah Supports SRFTI Students’ Protest, Slams BJP Over Alleged Vendetta

Subodh Uniyal Defends Rs 36 Lakh Fee

Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has stood by the decision to pay Daler Mehndi Rs 36 lakh for his performance, citing the singer's stature as a renowned artist.

"If he was unwell, he should have informed us or public. We accepted his fee of Rs 36 lakh considering his stature as a renowned artist," Uniyal said amid the controversy over the performance at the Kunjapuri Fair.

Addressing questions about the singer's health during the show, the minister said performers should communicate any health concerns to the organisers or audience in advance.

"He was a big artist, but even now, I believe that, look, a big artist, as I said, if someone's health is bad, there are two things. They could have declined, or they could have told the public from the stage, 'I could have been told that my health is not okay, my condition is not good.' Because this is not written on anyone's face whose health is bad. It was not told to us either," the Minister added.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Gurdeep Mehndi thank Mika Singh?

Gurdeep Mehndi thanked his uncle Mika Singh for speaking out in support of his father, Daler Mehndi, amidst a recent controversy. He also extended his gratitude to the film industry for their support.

What is the controversy involving Daler Mehndi?

The controversy concerns Daler Mehndi's recent performance at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand. His son, Gurdeep, described the incident as

Why did Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal defend Daler Mehndi's fee?

Minister Uniyal defended the Rs 36 lakh fee as justified by Daler Mehndi's stature as a renowned artist. He also stated that organizers should have been informed if the singer was unwell.

How is Daler Mehndi's family reacting to the situation?

Gurdeep Mehndi revealed that the family is stressed but is facing the situation together. He also appealed to the public to continue supporting them during this difficult period.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Oct 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mika Singh Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand Subodh Uniyal Gurdeep Mehndi Daler Mehndi Uttarakhand Row
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