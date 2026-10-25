Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daler Mehndi's son thanked Mika Singh for support.

Gurdeep called incident unfortunate; family stressed but united.

Uttarakhand minister defended Daler Mehndi's Rs 36 lakh fee.

Minister stated Mehndi should have informed if unwell.

Daler Mehndi's son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has thanked his uncle Mika Singh for speaking out for his father. He also went on to thank members of the film industry for supporting Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his recent performance at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand. Calling the incident “very unfortunate”, Gurdeep said the family was stressed but was facing the situation together. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has defended the Rs 36 lakh fee paid to the singer, maintaining that the organisers should have been informed if he was unwell.

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Gurdeep Mehndi Thanks Mika Singh For Support

In a video shared on his official social media handle, Gurdeep evealed that he was outside India when the incident took place. After returning, he asked his father how he was feeling. Daler, known for his cheerful nature, simply replied, “first class”.

Gurdeep said he had also spoken about the matter at an event, which subsequently became a talking point.

"Obviously, we are stressed, and we as a family together are dealing with it. Thank you to everyone for the support, to the film industry, including my chacha ji, Mika Singh,” he shared.

He also appealed to people to continue supporting the family during the difficult period.

“Continue to shower your love on us in this manner. Please support us. Like Papa says, Rab Rakka.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurdeep Mehndi (@gurdeepmehndi)

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Subodh Uniyal Defends Rs 36 Lakh Fee

Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal has stood by the decision to pay Daler Mehndi Rs 36 lakh for his performance, citing the singer's stature as a renowned artist.

"If he was unwell, he should have informed us or public. We accepted his fee of Rs 36 lakh considering his stature as a renowned artist," Uniyal said amid the controversy over the performance at the Kunjapuri Fair.

Addressing questions about the singer's health during the show, the minister said performers should communicate any health concerns to the organisers or audience in advance.

VIDEO | Dehradun: "If he was unwell, he should have informed us or public. We accepted his fee of Rs 36 lakh considering his stature as a renowned artist," says Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal amid row over Daler Mehndi's performance at Kunjapuri Fair. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTeOLF) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2026

"He was a big artist, but even now, I believe that, look, a big artist, as I said, if someone's health is bad, there are two things. They could have declined, or they could have told the public from the stage, 'I could have been told that my health is not okay, my condition is not good.' Because this is not written on anyone's face whose health is bad. It was not told to us either," the Minister added.