Daler Mehndi Row: FWICE Approaches PM Modi, CM Dhami Over Uttarakhand Minister's Conduct

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FWICE petitioned PM, CM over Daler Mehndi's public reprimand.

Minister Uniyal publicly questioned Mehndi's physical state, performance.

Federation countered claims, cited Mehndi's surgery, non-alcohol consumption.

FWICE urged dignity for artists, sensitivity handling performance concerns.

The ongoing controversy surrounding veteran pop icon Daler Mehndi has escalated significantly, with the film and music fraternity stepping in to demand institutional action. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the apex body representing entertainment workers and artists, has officially written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Expressing grave anguish over the public reprimand of Mehndi by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal during a live performance, the cine workers' body condemned the incident as an act of humiliation against a celebrated national artist.

FWICE Expresses 'Deep Concern' In Letter To PM Modi, CM Dhami

Highlighting the emotional distress caused to the artistic community, FWICE stated that issues regarding an artist’s physical endurance or set delivery should never be dealt with via public castigation from a stage. "On behalf of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), we wish to express our deep concern regarding the reported incident involving renowned singer and performer Shri Daler Mehndi, who was publicly reprimanded by Uttarakhand Minister Shri Subodh Uniyal during a live performance at a religious, Navratri-linked community event," the letter stated.

Addressing the minister's conduct, the federation noted, "As reported, the Hon'ble Minister walked onto the stage during Shri Daler Mehndi's performance, reprimanded him, and asked him to stop, reportedly citing concerns about his physical condition, his ability to speak or stand, and whether he was singing live or lip-syncing. While we recognise the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of public events, such concerns should be addressed with sensitivity and discretion rather than through public reprimand."

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'Not A Consumer Of Alcohol'

The federation strongly countered viral claims alleging that the singer was under the influence of alcohol during the concert, reinforcing that the pop star does not consume alcohol and has been recuperating from serious health complications. "It is known that Shri Daler Mehndi is not a consumer of alcohol. Furthermore, it is common knowledge that he has been dealing with health-related issues and is recovering from surgery," FWICE highlighted, urging public figures to show empathy.

"In these circumstances, it is particularly important to exercise restraint before drawing conclusions about an artist's condition. Any concerns regarding a performer's well-being should be addressed with compassion and professionalism." Calling Mehndi a pioneer whose decades of contribution shaped the country’s independent music scene, FWICE urged the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister to advise public representatives on treating artists with dignity. "An incident involving the public humiliation of such a senior artist is deeply distressing to the entire entertainment fraternity," the letter concluded.

FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) writes to PM Modi and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over alleged public humiliation of singer Daler Mehndi by Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal. https://t.co/PhvtRHmquh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2026

What Happened During Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand Performance?

The controversy erupted on Sunday night during the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair held in New Tehri, Uttarakhand. As Daler Mehndi was headlining the event, state Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal walked up to the stage, interrupted the ongoing performance, and reprimanded the singer in full public view. Uniyal accused Mehndi of struggling to maintain his physical balance, failing to connect verbally with the audience, and relying on pre-recorded backing tracks rather than delivering an authentic live vocal performance, despite charging a remuneration of Rs 35 lakh for the show. Clips from the confrontation went viral on social media with unverified claims alleging intoxication, prompting sharp defenses from Mehndi's brother Mika Singh, who clarified that the singer’s altered physical state was strictly due to a major surgery and ongoing medical recovery.