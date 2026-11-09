Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daler Mehndi thanked supporters following his recent Uttarakhand controversy.

The controversy arose when a minister questioned his stage performance.

Mika Singh defended Daler, citing illness and refuting alcohol claims.

Mehndi’s statement focused on gratitude, avoiding direct allegations.

Singer Daler Mehndi has shared his first public statement after facing criticism over his performance at an event in Uttarakhand. In a Diwali message, the singer thanked his family, brother Mika Singh, members of the music fraternity and fans for standing by him during the controversy. He said the support and affection he received had moved him deeply, adding that he would always remember the messages and prayers sent his way.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Performs Aarti, Son Aarav Makes Rare Appearance In Diwali Video | WATCH

Daler Mehndi Thanks Mika Singh, Fans And Music Industry

Taking to social media on Diwali, Daler reflected on the response he received after the Uttarakhand incident sparked widespread discussion online. He said the love shown to him went beyond anything he could express in words.

"This Diwali, I especially want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you. Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me and the love you gave me... I don't think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me. I have read your messages, heard your words and felt your prayers," he wrote.

The singer also credited his family for being his biggest source of strength during the difficult period. He made a special mention of Mika Singh, thanking his younger brother for standing up for him "like a force to reckon with".

Daler extended his gratitude to the music and entertainment fraternity, fans and people from across the country who had reached out to him.

"To the entire music and entertainment industry, to everyone who reached out from every corner of India, to my fans and to the entire nation - thank you for this Saropao of love, faith and respect. I receive it with a bowed head and a heart full of gratitude," he wrote.

He added that although he hadn't been able to respond to every message personally, he had read and felt the support. Reflecting on the affection he had received, the singer said he felt fortunate to experience such love during his lifetime rather than hear about it when he was no longer around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daler Mehndi (@thedalermehndiofficial)

What Happened At Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand Concert?

The controversy began during Daler Mehndi's performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar, in the New Tehri area of Uttarakhand. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer on stage and questioned his singing.

A video of their exchange later went viral, drawing widespread reactions on social media. In the clip, Uniyal can be heard questioning Mehndi's ability to perform and reminding him that he had been invited to entertain the audience. The minister also asked the singer to maintain the reputation associated with his name as a well-known artist.

Following the incident, social media users alleged that Mehndi was intoxicated and struggling to sing. Uniyal later told ANI that he had intervened because he believed the singer was lip-syncing rather than performing live.

The minister also claimed that Mehndi had been paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance and expressed dissatisfaction with how the show had been conducted.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor Step Out On Balcony To Greet Fans On Diwali

Mika Singh Defends Brother Daler Mehndi

After the controversy gained attention, Mika Singh came forward in support of his brother. He said Daler had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. Mika also clarified that the singer does not consume alcohol, responding to allegations that had surfaced after the performance.

Several members of the music fraternity have since expressed solidarity with Daler, criticising the way he was treated during the event.

In his Diwali statement, however, the singer chose not to directly address the allegations or the exchange with the minister. Instead, he focused on thanking those who supported him throughout the controversy.

(With inputs from IANS)