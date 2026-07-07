Dale Savage, Former Firefighter Turned Adult Star, Dies At 62

Dal Savage, an adult film star who started his career at the age of 50, passed away after suffering a stroke. He was 62 years old. The news of his death was announced by Anthony Duran, a partner at pornography production house Ducati Studios, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Dal Savage Dies At 62

“It is with a heavy heart that I let all of his fans know that adult film star Dale Savage passed away from a stroke on June 19th,” Anthony D wrote on X.

Anthony added, “I am still in shock and having a hard time finding the words to write this.”

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“As a handsome, pansexual muscle daddy, Dale started his career at 50 years old. He quickly rose to become a true superstar in the industry. He absolutely loved his work and collaborated with some of the top studios and actors. After a busy and successful career, he retired about three years ago to enjoy a quiet life in Vail, Colorado. Love never dies. Until we meet again,” the post further read.





Fans, Friends Mourn His Death

“Omg no. Ugh, he was such an awesome and sweet guy. May he fly high and keep watch over us!” commented one social media user.

Another said, “Sad news indeed. RIP.”

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“So sorry to see this, and sorry for your loss. I’d hoped he and I might still run into each other some day. Some of the hottest dad porn of this generation, and a nice guy in my experience. Rest in peace, good sir,” read a third comment.

A fourth said, “I’m so sorry to hear that; he was such a sweet man.”

Who Is Dale Savage?

Dale Savage reportedly worked as a firefighter and with the National Forest Service before taking an unexpected career turn. In 2018, he left public service behind and entered the adult film industry.