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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Dad, Please Get Married’: Rhiti Tiwari Reveals She Encouraged Manoj Tiwari To Remarry

‘Dad, Please Get Married’: Rhiti Tiwari Reveals She Encouraged Manoj Tiwari To Remarry

Rhiti Tiwari reveals she encouraged her father, Manoj Tiwari, to marry again when she was 16, sharing how she understood his relationship and supported his decision.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Manoj divorced in 2012, married Surbhi Tiwari in 2020.

Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, has opened up about her father's second marriage, revealing that she was the one who encouraged him to get married again. After her exit from 'Bigg Boss 20', Rhiti spoke about her relationship with her father and shared how she realised he had found someone special.

Rhiti Tiwari Says She Asked Manoj Tiwari To Remarry

During an interview with Sidharth Kannan, Rhiti revealed that she had sensed her father's relationship when she was just 16. According to her, Manoj was unable to speak openly about it, but she understood what was happening. Recalling the moment, Rhiti said that she called her father and directly asked him to get married. She explained that children understand more than adults sometimes realise and that she could sense he had found someone in his life.

Rhiti recalled telling him, “Hello, Dad, please get married.” She added that Manoj responded by saying that if she was asking him to do so, he would go ahead with it. Rhiti also encouraged him not to worry too much and to make decisions according to his wishes.

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Rhiti Tiwari Says She Has Always Guided Her Father

During the conversation, Rhiti also spoke about the bond she shares with her father. She said that she has been guiding him since childhood, often encouraging him to relax and even improve his English. Describing herself as someone who speaks her mind, Rhiti said she did not hesitate to tell her father what she felt was right. Her latest revelation offers a glimpse into the understanding she shares with Manoj and her support for his decision to remarry.

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Manoj Tiwari married Rani Tiwari in 1999. The couple divorced in 2012 and have a daughter, Rhiti Tiwari. He later married Surbhi Tiwari in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple have two daughters together. Manoj and Surbhi are currently appearing on the television show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many daughters does Manoj Tiwari have?

Manoj Tiwari has three daughters from his two marriages. He shares one daughter, Rhiti, with his first wife and two daughters with his current wife, Surbhi Tiwari.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 06:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manoj TIwari Bigg Boss 20 Rhiti Tiwari
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