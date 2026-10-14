‘Dad, Please Get Married’: Rhiti Tiwari Reveals She Encouraged Manoj Tiwari To Remarry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manoj divorced in 2012, married Surbhi Tiwari in 2020.

Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Bhojpuri actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, has opened up about her father's second marriage, revealing that she was the one who encouraged him to get married again. After her exit from 'Bigg Boss 20', Rhiti spoke about her relationship with her father and shared how she realised he had found someone special.

Rhiti Tiwari Says She Asked Manoj Tiwari To Remarry

During an interview with Sidharth Kannan, Rhiti revealed that she had sensed her father's relationship when she was just 16. According to her, Manoj was unable to speak openly about it, but she understood what was happening. Recalling the moment, Rhiti said that she called her father and directly asked him to get married. She explained that children understand more than adults sometimes realise and that she could sense he had found someone in his life.

Rhiti recalled telling him, “Hello, Dad, please get married.” She added that Manoj responded by saying that if she was asking him to do so, he would go ahead with it. Rhiti also encouraged him not to worry too much and to make decisions according to his wishes.

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Rhiti Tiwari Says She Has Always Guided Her Father

During the conversation, Rhiti also spoke about the bond she shares with her father. She said that she has been guiding him since childhood, often encouraging him to relax and even improve his English. Describing herself as someone who speaks her mind, Rhiti said she did not hesitate to tell her father what she felt was right. Her latest revelation offers a glimpse into the understanding she shares with Manoj and her support for his decision to remarry.

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Manoj Tiwari married Rani Tiwari in 1999. The couple divorced in 2012 and have a daughter, Rhiti Tiwari. He later married Surbhi Tiwari in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple have two daughters together. Manoj and Surbhi are currently appearing on the television show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2.