Country Singer CJ Beach Dies At 22 In Florida Car Crash Hours After Live Performance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Country singer CJ Beach, 22, died in fatal car crash.

Crash occurred early November 7, hours after his performance.

Father confirmed death, appealing for improved road safety measures.

Officials reported driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Country singer CJ Beach has passes away aged 22 after a fatal car crash in Florida, just hours after performing at a restaurant venue in Panacea. The young musician sustained fatal injuries in the accident during the early hours of November 7 and later died at the hospital. His father, Charles Beach, confirmed the news in an emotional Facebook post, remembering his son and making an appeal for improved road safety.

Beach had performed at The Salty Donkey on November 6, shortly before the accident. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from those who knew him and followed his music.

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CJ Beach's Father Makes An Appeal After His Death

Along with sharing the heartbreaking news, Charles Beach urged local residents to help make the stretch of Rehwinkel Road where his son died safer for motorists.

He acknowledged the difficulty of seeing photographs and videos of CJ being circulated online, while appreciating the affection and support behind the tributes. He also asked people to contact county commissioners and request warning lights and additional road signs near a curve on the road.

According to Charles, another crash had taken place at the same location. He hopes that raising the issue will help prevent similar incidents and make the road safer for others.

"That is what I ask for in memory of my son CJ," he wrote. "Please help me out. Thank you all."

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Who Was Country Singer CJ Beach?

CJ Beach was a Florida-based musician who performed as a solo artist and with his band, CJ & The Deadmen. He regularly shared videos and updates on social media, including clips of himself and his band performing cover songs.

He was also among the founding members of the local Deadmen Walking Music Festival. Tallahassee radio station X101.5 described the event as an opportunity to bring the community and several musicians together for an evening of live music.

According to a report by People, a 22-year-old man died after a car left the road and struck several trees. Local officials reportedly said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.