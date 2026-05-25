Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Movie sequel 'Cocktail 2' releases June 19.

After the energetic Jab Talak and Masooqa, Maddock Films has released yet another song from Cocktail 2. The film and its storyline are already being widely anticipated, making audiences even more curious about what the sequel to the franchise has in store.

While the first film of the franchise made audiences laugh, dance, cry, and enjoy all at once, its songs also went on to become classics. In an attempt to match that legacy, Cocktail 2 seems to be bringing some mesmerising and refreshing tracks.

After the fun chemistry clearly visible among the trio in Jab Talak, and the sensual yet glamorous vibe of Masooqa between Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, the makers have now released Tujhko, reflecting the sweet chemistry between Shahid and Rashmika Mandanna.

Chemistry And Sweet Moments

The song Tujhko is sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, while the music is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

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The song feels like a warm hug, with its melody adding to the romantic chemistry between Rashmika and Shahid. It captures the sweet memories shared by the couple over time. The warm silhouettes, bright outfits, and beautiful backdrop further support the overall mood of the song.

The couple’s appearance in the song seems intimate, emotional, rich, and relaxed, adding softness to the visuals.

What Rashmika And Shahid Said

According to a report by News18, Shahid spoke about the song and said, “Tujhko has a certain stillness to it… the kind that sneaks up on you. It’s romantic without trying too hard, and that’s what I connected with most. There’s an ease and intimacy to the song that feels very real. Shooting it with Rashmika was effortless… we just leaned into the emotion of it. I think it’s one of those songs people will want to sit with for a while."

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Rashmika also commented, “For me, Tujhko feels like a warm hug. It’s soft, emotional and filled with little moments that feel very real. I loved shooting this song with Shahid, and I think there’s something very calming and beautiful about the way the song unfolds."

Creates Suspense Around The Storyline

The song also features glimpses of Kriti Sanon and a few moments from the film that build even more fascination around her role and the overall storyline of the movie.

Cocktail 2 is all set to release on June 19 and is directed by Homi Adajania.