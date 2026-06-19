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Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 finally arrived in cinemas on June 19. The film has generated significant buzz ahead of its release and recorded impressive advance bookings. Going by the current trends, director Homi Adajania's romantic comedy could emerge as one of the biggest Bollywood openers of 2026 and may even surpass Shahid Kapoor's previous release O'Romeo.

'Cocktail 2' Receives Strong Response In Advance Booking

A spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, the Maddock Films production has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film received an encouraging response in advance sales and entered the list of the Top 5 Bollywood pre-sales performers of 2026, overtaking Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 collected Rs 5.56 crore in advance bookings without blocked seats. Including blocked seats, the film's advance booking collection stands at Rs 8.83 crore. Meanwhile, BookMyShow ticket sales have crossed the 50,000 mark, with more than 74,400 users showing interest in the film.

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How Much Can 'Cocktail 2' Earn On Its Opening Day?

Considering the strong pre-release buzz and advance booking trends, Cocktail 2 is expected to open in the range of Rs 10-12 crore on its first day. If the film receives positive word-of-mouth from audiences, it could even surpass the Rs 12 crore mark.

Should that happen, the film will comfortably beat the opening-day collection of Shahid Kapoor's previous action thriller O Romeo, which had earned Rs 9.01 crore on Day 1. It would also become the fourth biggest Bollywood opener of 2026.

READ MORE: Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Cocktail 2’ Eyes Bumper Opening, Earns Rs 8.83 Crore In Advance Sales Before Release

Top 5 Bollywood Openers Of 2026

Dhurandhar 2 – Rs 145 crore

Border 2 – Rs 32.1 crore

Bhoot Bangla – Rs 18.31 crore

O Romeo – Rs 9.01 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – Rs 8.65 crore

With strong advance sales and high audience interest, all eyes are now on Cocktail 2's opening-day performance to see whether it can secure a place among the biggest Bollywood launches of the year.