CM Vijay Gives Diwali Gift To Kollywood, Releases Rs 15.68 Crore Subsidy For 224 Films

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tamil Nadu CM Vijay released Rs 16 crore film subsidy.

Subsidy benefited 224 low-budget films producers since 2015.

This long-pending aid encourages socially relevant Tamil cinema.

Veteran producer T Siva expressed gratitude for the timely support.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay has released a significant financial grant of nearly Rs 16 crore to aid struggling Tamil film producers. The state government distributed the long-pending subsidy to the makers of 224 low-budget films produced between 2015 and 2022. Calling the initiative a much-needed lifeline and a festive Diwali gift for the Kollywood fraternity, veteran producer T Siva of Amma Creations took to social media to publicly express his gratitude to CM Vijay for swiftly resolving an issue that had been stalled for seven years."

A Seven-Year Wait Ends

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, producer T Siva announced the positive development for the Tamil film industry. Known for backing popular films like Saroja and Aravaan, Siva thanked the Chief Minister for bringing a fresh beginning to the lives of the 224 producers who had been waiting for the funds for nearly seven years.

Producer T. Siva wrote in Tamil on X, "My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Joseph Vijay, for immediately releasing approximately Rs 16 crore in subsidies for 224 films, a matter that had been pending for seven years—thereby bringing new hope and a fresh beginning to the lives of these 224 producers. I also extend my sincere gratitude to the Honourable Minister, Mr. @imrajmohan, for his dedicated and swift efforts in making this happen! This is not merely a subsidy; it is a Diwali gift for many families associated with the film industry! 90% of the beneficiaries are individuals who lost their livelihoods due to film production. This support will spark a revival in their lives. On behalf of the 224 producers and their families, a million thanks!"

ஏழு ஆண்டுகளாக நிலுவையில் இருந்த 224 திரைப்படங்களுக்கான மானியத் தொகையான சுமார் ₹16 கோடியை உடனடியாக விடுவித்து, 224 தயாரிப்பாளர்களின் வாழ்வில் புதிய நம்பிக்கையையும் மலர்ச்சியையும் ஏற்படுத்திய மாண்புமிகு தமிழக முதல்வர் திரு. ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்களுக்கும், இதற்காக முழு முயற்சியுடன் அதிவேகமாகச் செயல்பட்ட மாண்புமிகு அமைச்சர் திரு. @imrajmohan அவர்களுக்கும் எனது நெஞ்சார்ந்த நன்றிகள்! இது வெறும் மானியம் அல்ல… திரைப்படத் துறையைச் சார்ந்த பல குடும்பங்களுக்கு கிடைத்த தீபாவளிப் பரிசு! பயனடைந்தவர்களில் 90% பேர் திரைப்படத் தயாரிப்பால் தங்களின் வாழ்வாதாரத்தை இழந்தவர்கள். இந்த உதவி அவர்களின் வாழ்க்கையில் ஒரு மறுமலர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தும் என்பதில் ஐயமில்லை. 224 தயாரிப்பாளர்கள் மற்றும் அவர்களின் குடும்பங்கள் சார்பாக கோடான கோடி நன்றிகள்! 🙏 @CMOTamilnadu @TVKVijayHQ #TamilFilmIndustry #TVK — T Siva (@TSivaAmma) October 31, 2026

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Rs 7 Lakh For Each Producer

The official distribution event took place in Chepauk, Chennai, where Minister Rajmohan Arumugam handed out a total of Rs 15.68 crore as a film subsidy on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. Each of the 224 producers received a cheque for Rs 7 lakh.

The state government's move is primarily aimed at encouraging the production of low-cost Tamil films, particularly those that tackle socially relevant subjects and create public awareness.

The Selection Criteria

According to reports, the 224 films—all produced and released between 2015 and 2022—were carefully chosen for the subsidy by a special selection committee headed by retired Justice SK Krishnan. During the distribution event, Minister Rajmohan lauded filmmakers who look beyond mere commercial objectives to create art with strong social messaging.

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He cited the example of Bharathiraja's acclaimed 1994 film Karuththamma, which effectively raised awareness against the social evil of female infanticide. The minister further assured the fraternity that moving forward, state awards for Tamil cinema would be conferred strictly on the basis of merit, honesty, and societal impact.