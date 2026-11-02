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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesCM Vijay Gives Diwali Gift To Kollywood, Releases Rs 15.68 Crore Subsidy For 224 Films

CM Vijay Gives Diwali Gift To Kollywood, Releases Rs 15.68 Crore Subsidy For 224 Films

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay released a Rs 15.68 crore financial subsidy for 224 films. Veteran Kollywood producer T Siva hailed the move as a massive relief and a festive 'Diwali gift'.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 08:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tamil Nadu CM Vijay released Rs 16 crore film subsidy.
  • Subsidy benefited 224 low-budget films producers since 2015.
  • This long-pending aid encourages socially relevant Tamil cinema.
  • Veteran producer T Siva expressed gratitude for the timely support.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay has released a significant financial grant of nearly Rs 16 crore to aid struggling Tamil film producers. The state government distributed the long-pending subsidy to the makers of 224 low-budget films produced between 2015 and 2022. Calling the initiative a much-needed lifeline and a festive Diwali gift for the Kollywood fraternity, veteran producer T Siva of Amma Creations took to social media to publicly express his gratitude to CM Vijay for swiftly resolving an issue that had been stalled for seven years."

A Seven-Year Wait Ends

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, producer T Siva announced the positive development for the Tamil film industry. Known for backing popular films like Saroja and Aravaan, Siva thanked the Chief Minister for bringing a fresh beginning to the lives of the 224 producers who had been waiting for the funds for nearly seven years.

Producer T. Siva wrote in Tamil on X, "My heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr Joseph Vijay, for immediately releasing approximately Rs 16 crore in subsidies for 224 films, a matter that had been pending for seven years—thereby bringing new hope and a fresh beginning to the lives of these 224 producers. I also extend my sincere gratitude to the Honourable Minister, Mr. @imrajmohan, for his dedicated and swift efforts in making this happen! This is not merely a subsidy; it is a Diwali gift for many families associated with the film industry! 90% of the beneficiaries are individuals who lost their livelihoods due to film production. This support will spark a revival in their lives. On behalf of the 224 producers and their families, a million thanks!"

Also Read: Dia Mirza Breaks Silence After BMC Deletes Her Diwali Video Following Outrage

Rs 7 Lakh For Each Producer

The official distribution event took place in Chepauk, Chennai, where Minister Rajmohan Arumugam handed out a total of Rs 15.68 crore as a film subsidy on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. Each of the 224 producers received a cheque for Rs 7 lakh.

The state government's move is primarily aimed at encouraging the production of low-cost Tamil films, particularly those that tackle socially relevant subjects and create public awareness.

The Selection Criteria

According to reports, the 224 films—all produced and released between 2015 and 2022—were carefully chosen for the subsidy by a special selection committee headed by retired Justice SK Krishnan. During the distribution event, Minister Rajmohan lauded filmmakers who look beyond mere commercial objectives to create art with strong social messaging.

Also Read: Abishan Jeevinth And Wife Akkila Welcome Baby Girl, 'Tourist Family' Director Shares First Pic Of Newborn

He cited the example of Bharathiraja's acclaimed 1994 film Karuththamma, which effectively raised awareness against the social evil of female infanticide. The minister further assured the fraternity that moving forward, state awards for Tamil cinema would be conferred strictly on the basis of merit, honesty, and societal impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

How were the films selected for this subsidy?

The 224 films, produced and released between 2015 and 2022, were chosen by a special selection committee. This committee was headed by retired Justice SK Krishnan.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 08:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Cinema Tamil Nadu CM VIjay Kollywood News Film Subsidy
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