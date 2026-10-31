Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh addressed criticism regarding student protest remarks at concert.

CJP founder Abhijeet Sipke clarified his earlier criticism of Dosanjh.

Sipke reaffirmed respect for Dosanjh despite their past disagreement.

CJP founder Abhijeet Sipke has clarified why he criticised Diljit Dosanjh over the singer's remarks during the student protests in June. He went on to reaffirm his admiration for the Punjabi star. After Dosanjh addressed the criticism during his Delhi concert on Friday, Dipke shared a personal note on Instagram, saying that their disagreement had not changed the respect he had for the singer.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Addresses 'Satluj' Criticism At Delhi Concert, Says 'We Fought For That Film'

'Chhota Bhai Samajh Ke Mittii Pao '

After Diljit Dosanjh's comments on stage, Abhijit Dipke took to Instagram to explain why the singer's earlier comment had disappointed him. He said his criticism was not driven by any personal grudge but by the high regard in which he had always held Dosanjh.

>“Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I've always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself,” Dipke wrote.

He went on to describe himself as a long-time admirer of the singer and recalled attending his Chicago concert in May, shortly before returning to India. Sharing a picture from the event, Dipke said he had gone not only to enjoy Dosanjh's music but also because he respected him as a person.

“If anything, I've always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn't changed. I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I've always had immense respect for the person you are. Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you've taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I've always admired about you. And I guess that's why the comment hurt a little, because I've always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn't change the respect and admiration I have for you,” he added.

Dipke ended his note on a friendly note, asking Dosanjh to let the disagreement go and consider him a younger brother. “Baaki paaji, chhota bhai samajh ke mitti pao,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeetdipke)

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan 'Evicted' From Salman Khan's Show After Receiving Lowest Votes

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say?

During his performance in Delhi on Friday, Dosanjh addressed the backlash he faced after saying, “I’m just an artist,” when asked to comment on the students' protests in June. Without directly naming the CJP, he told the audience, “I love all of you because I am an artist, bro. I am being quiet, so let me stay quiet. I support all of you. But don't teach Punjabis how to fight.”

The singer also addressed the remarks about Satluj and criticised those who had made fun of it on stage.