Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CINTAA head Poonam Dhillon expresses disappointment over lack of communication.

Trade body claims it could have mediated Ranveer-Farhan dispute.

FWICE issued non-cooperation directive against actor over Don 3 exit.

Ranveer Singh's spokesperson states actor prefers to remain silent.

Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon has expressed disappointment over actor Ranveer Singh not informing the trade body about his reported fallout with filmmaker Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. Her remarks come after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, asking members across nearly 30 crafts not to work on projects involving him until the matter is resolved.

‘CINTAA Could’ve Helped Resolve It’

Speaking to Variety India, Poonam said neither Ranveer nor the producers kept the association informed about the dispute. “It’s a very strange situation to be in because it’s one of our members, but neither the artist nor the producer or the Federation informed us or took us into confidence. We could have tried to resolve the issue,” she said.

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Explaining CINTAA’s role, she added, “That is what our association is there for - to resolve such disputes or any kind of problems that arise between an actor and a producer.” Poonam also said Ranveer, as a CINTAA member, could have approached the body sooner. “Ranveer, being a part of CINTAA, could have involved us and approached us so we could have tried to resolve the issue in a more amicable way.”

“If there are any issues, they should handle them and, if needed, approach the association so we can resolve them together. The fact is we don’t really know much, so I cannot say whether he is wrong or they are wrong. I simply don’t know.”

Ranveer Singh’s Exit From Don 3

Farhan Akhtar, in a complaint filed with FWICE last month, alleged that Ranveer Singh’s last-minute exit from Don 3 led to losses of nearly Rs 45 crore. The federation then sent multiple notices to the actor in an attempt to resolve the issue, but the talks reportedly did not move forward. It later issued a non-cooperation notice against him.

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In its statement, FWICE said the complaint was first filed before IFTDA on April 11, 2026, and later referred to the federation for further action. FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit on Tuesday clarified that the move should not be viewed as a ban.

“It’s not a ban. We are not a court; we can’t ban people,” he told ETimes.

He explained that the non-cooperation directive means members from around 30 affiliated crafts have been advised not to work with Ranveer until the issue is sorted.

He added that the federation felt strongly about addressing the matter because it could set a worrying precedent for the industry. “Producers will be doomed in the last moment if directors leave and if actors leave and, you know, for that matter, if anybody leaves. This will be a big loss, and then ultimately, everybody is not Excel Entertainment that they can afford to lose crores. They will commit suicide.”

Ranveer Singh’s Statement

Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson released a statement on Monday, saying the actor has consciously chosen to remain silent on the Don 3 developments and intends to continue doing so. The statement added that Ranveer has “the highest regard” for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the franchise.

“Throughout the recent developments around Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” it read.