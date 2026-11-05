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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Cinema Alone Cannot Be Blamed': Amaal Mallik Defends 'Animal', 'Kabir Singh' Amid Andhra Pradesh Attack Debate

'Cinema Alone Cannot Be Blamed': Amaal Mallik Defends 'Animal', 'Kabir Singh' Amid Andhra Pradesh Attack Debate

After a horrific chainsaw attack on a Class 10 girl in Andhra Pradesh, composer Amaal Mallik weighed in on cinematic violence, defending 'Animal' and 'Kabir Singh' amid the wider debate over cinema.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
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  • He questioned selective criticism, highlighting violent song lyrics.

Amaal Mallik has broken his silence on the fierce national debate surrounding cinematic violence, following a horrifying incident in Andhra Pradesh where a youth brutally attacked a schoolgirl with an electric chainsaw after a romantic rejection. While the sheer brutality of this horrific crime sent shockwaves across the country, it quickly prompted intense discussions about the negative impact of violent films on impressionable youth. Blockbusters like Animal and Kabir Singh were predictably dragged into the ongoing conversation. However, Amaal shared a detailed perspective on social media, fiercely defending creative cinematic liberty whilst firmly condemning the shocking violent crime.

'Cinema Alone Cannot Be Blamed'

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Amaal Mallik penned a long note addressing the outrage. While acknowledging that media and music can influence younger audiences, he argued that a single film or song cannot be held entirely responsible for an individual's criminal actions.

"I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people, and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone's actions. Family values, upbringing, the political climate in different states, and the way each person thinks and reacts all matter," the composer wrote.

Expressing his absolute disgust for the Andhra Pradesh incident, he clarified that he would never support such acts. "I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong. The attack in Andhra Pradesh deserves a serious discussion, but we should not assume that one film, song or filmmaker caused it," he added.

Also Read: Did Yuzvendra Chahal Cheat On Pregnant Dhanashree Verma? Truth Behind RJ Mahvash’s Viral Podcast Clip

Defending 'Animal' And 'Kabir Singh'

In his statement, Amaal actively defended highly successful but heavily criticised action and romantic-thriller films. Highlighting his own viewing choices, he stated, "I have enjoyed Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar, KGF and many other films, but I have also had problems with some scenes. A film is a story, and we should know that we do not have to copy everything we see."

Hitting back at the moral policing of art, Amaal bluntly stated, "If you are getting so influenced by a film, you're the fool." He argued that if current standards of social media outrage existed in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, plenty of classic films would have been similarly heavily criticised.

Questioning Song Lyrics And Reality Shows

Broadening the debate, the composer challenged critics to hold music to the same standard as cinema. He boldly cited his own hit tracks alongside other popular item numbers to highlight the hypocrisy in public outrage.

Also Read: Karan Johar Calls 'Ramayana' A 'Divine Blessing': Praises Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash's Performances

"If we criticise films, we should be fair and look at songs too. Ban songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Rom Rom Romantic (both my songs), Beedi Jalaile, Pink Lips and Chikni Chameli, Munni Badnaam, why are they celebrated and used on reality shows??" he questioned. Amaal also pointed out the widespread availability of independent rap music on platforms like YouTube and Instagram that openly glorify murder, power, and aggression, urging parents and society to take holistic accountability rather than selectively targeting filmmakers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Amaal Mallik believe music should be held to the same scrutiny as films regarding violent content?

Yes, he does. He questioned why popular songs with questionable lyrics are celebrated while films are criticized, highlighting a double standard in public outrage.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Animal Kabir Singh Amaal Mallik Sandeep Reddy Vanga Dhurandhar Andhra Pradesh Attack
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