Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He questioned selective criticism, highlighting violent song lyrics.

Amaal Mallik has broken his silence on the fierce national debate surrounding cinematic violence, following a horrifying incident in Andhra Pradesh where a youth brutally attacked a schoolgirl with an electric chainsaw after a romantic rejection. While the sheer brutality of this horrific crime sent shockwaves across the country, it quickly prompted intense discussions about the negative impact of violent films on impressionable youth. Blockbusters like Animal and Kabir Singh were predictably dragged into the ongoing conversation. However, Amaal shared a detailed perspective on social media, fiercely defending creative cinematic liberty whilst firmly condemning the shocking violent crime.

'Cinema Alone Cannot Be Blamed'

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Amaal Mallik penned a long note addressing the outrage. While acknowledging that media and music can influence younger audiences, he argued that a single film or song cannot be held entirely responsible for an individual's criminal actions.

"I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people, and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone's actions. Family values, upbringing, the political climate in different states, and the way each person thinks and reacts all matter," the composer wrote.

Expressing his absolute disgust for the Andhra Pradesh incident, he clarified that he would never support such acts. "I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong. The attack in Andhra Pradesh deserves a serious discussion, but we should not assume that one film, song or filmmaker caused it," he added.

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Defending 'Animal' And 'Kabir Singh'

In his statement, Amaal actively defended highly successful but heavily criticised action and romantic-thriller films. Highlighting his own viewing choices, he stated, "I have enjoyed Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar, KGF and many other films, but I have also had problems with some scenes. A film is a story, and we should know that we do not have to copy everything we see."

Hitting back at the moral policing of art, Amaal bluntly stated, "If you are getting so influenced by a film, you're the fool." He argued that if current standards of social media outrage existed in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, plenty of classic films would have been similarly heavily criticised.

I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people, and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone’s actions. Family values, upbringing, the political climate in different states, and the way each person thinks and reacts all matter. People’s experiences and trauma can affect them too. Everyone has good and bad in them, but none of this excuses violence. I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong. The attack in Andhra Pradesh deserves a serious discussion, but we should not assume that one film, song or filmmaker caused it. I have enjoyed Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar, KGF and many other films, but I have also had problems with some scenes. A film is a story, and we should know that we do not have to copy everything we see. Many people work together to make a film. These are recent examples too. If social media and today’s moral policing had existed in the 70s, 80s and 90s, people would have found plenty to criticise in films from those years as well. Age ratings should be followed. Parents should not bring infants to films rated -A. We can take the influence of films seriously while also expecting viewers to understand the difference between a story and real life. If we criticise films, we should be fair and look at songs too. Ban songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Rom Rom Romantic (both my songs), Beedi Jalaile, Pink Lips and Chikni Chameli, Munni Badnaam, why are they celebrated and used on reality shows ?? There are also so many songs and content pieces outside of films, specially rap music available on YouTube and Instagram, especially from the northern belt, about murder, power and aggression. Some songs call women “items” or talk about picking up girls. Parents play these songs around their children and encourage them to dance to them. It’s an art form, and we all can go right or wrong sometimes, but it’s a bloody imaginative space. If you are getting so influcned by a film you’re the fool. If every film, song or show with violence or questionable content is blamed for people’s actions, then ban Pushpa, KGF, Latent and other comedy shows Why don’t we all become the moral police and ban everything? Cinema can influence people, but it is not the only reason someone commits a crime. — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) November 4, 2026

Questioning Song Lyrics And Reality Shows

Broadening the debate, the composer challenged critics to hold music to the same standard as cinema. He boldly cited his own hit tracks alongside other popular item numbers to highlight the hypocrisy in public outrage.

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"If we criticise films, we should be fair and look at songs too. Ban songs like Kar Gayi Chull, Rom Rom Romantic (both my songs), Beedi Jalaile, Pink Lips and Chikni Chameli, Munni Badnaam, why are they celebrated and used on reality shows??" he questioned. Amaal also pointed out the widespread availability of independent rap music on platforms like YouTube and Instagram that openly glorify murder, power, and aggression, urging parents and society to take holistic accountability rather than selectively targeting filmmakers.