Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran producer BP Singh, `CID`, `Aahat` creator, died.

His iconic shows shaped television's crime, thriller genres.

Began career as cameraman; served as FTII president.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed demise, praised contributions.

Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, died at the age of 77 on Tuesday, October 27, following a heart attack. Best known for creating the iconic television shows CID and Aahat, Singh’s death was confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who paid tribute to him on social media. Singh’s work helped shape Indian television’s crime and thriller genres over several decades.

Ashoke Pandit Remembers ‘CID’ Creator BP Singh

Ashoke Pandit took to social media to express his grief over Singh’s demise. In his tribute, he recalled the producer-director’s contribution to Indian television and their personal association. “Sad to know about the demise of an ace producer-director B.P. Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning,” Pandit wrote.

He further praised Singh for creating shows that captivated audiences across the country. Calling him a brilliant filmmaker and a dear friend, Pandit said Singh’s work would continue to inspire future generations. Pandit also expressed condolences to Singh’s family and loved ones. According to the report, Singh’s last rites are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 28, with further details to be shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

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BP Singh Created Iconic Shows ‘CID’ And ‘Aahat’

BP Singh earned widespread recognition for creating CID, one of Indian television’s most enduring crime investigation series. The show premiered in 1998 and became a household favourite through its mystery-driven stories and memorable characters. The series featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet and Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya. Its investigative cases and recognisable dialogues helped it develop a loyal audience over the years.

Singh was also associated with CID as a director and appeared on screen as DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole, a character familiar to the show’s viewers. Another major project in his career was Aahat, a horror-thriller series that became popular among audiences who enjoyed supernatural stories and suspense. His work across both shows helped establish his reputation in Indian television’s crime and thriller genres.

From Doordarshan Cameraman To Renowned Television Producer

Singh began his professional journey as a cameraman with Doordarshan in 1973 before building a career as a television director and producer. Over the years, he worked on several programmes, including Hum Ne Li Hai... Shapath and Gutur Gu. His career spanned multiple formats, although crime and suspense remained closely associated with his work.

Singh also served as president of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). His contribution extended beyond individual shows, influencing the kind of crime and thriller storytelling that became popular on Indian television.

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BP Singh’s Legacy In Indian Television

For generations of viewers, CID and Aahat became familiar parts of television entertainment. The characters, mysteries and suspenseful storytelling of these shows continued to attract audiences even beyond their original broadcasts. Singh’s passing has prompted tributes to a filmmaker whose work left a lasting mark on Hindi television. As Ashoke Pandit remembered him, his contribution to the entertainment industry and the audiences who followed his shows will remain an important part of his legacy.