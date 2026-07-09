CID Cast: Where Are ACP Pradyuman, Daya, Abhijeet And Other Stars Today?

Sony TV's legendary crime series CID may have ended, but its unforgettable characters continue to enjoy a loyal fan following. The show first premiered in 1998 and entertained audiences for two decades before going off air in 2018. It made a comeback with a second season in 2024, but the revival concluded in 2025.

Even today, reruns of CID remain popular, with viewers revisiting its gripping investigations, memorable catchphrases and beloved cast. Here's a look at where some of the show's most iconic stars are today.

Where Are The Stars Of CID Now?

1- Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman): Shivaji Satam became a household name through his portrayal of ACP Pradyuman. Although he has appeared in several films and television projects over the years, fans continue to remember him best as the fearless head of the CID team. He remains active in the entertainment industry.

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2- Dayanand Shetty (Inspector Daya): Known for his powerful screen presence and impressive physique, Dayanand Shetty won widespread popularity as Inspector Daya. Since CID, he has appeared in films including The Creator: Sarjanhaar and Yan Superstar.

3- Aditya Srivastava (Inspector Abhijeet): Aditya Srivastava's portrayal of Inspector Abhijeet remains one of the show's most loved performances. Outside CID, he has built an impressive body of work with acclaimed films and web series, including Super 30, Haseen Dillruba, Bheed and Raat Akeli Hai.

4- Dinesh Phadnis (Fredericks): Dinesh Phadnis brought warmth and humour to CID as Fredericks while playing a key role in solving many memorable cases. He passed away in 2023 following multiple organ failure, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans.

5- Shraddha Musale (Dr Tarika): As forensic expert Dr Tarika, Shraddha Musale became one of the show's strongest female characters. After appearing in projects such as Khidki and All The Best, she later transitioned into business and joined the edtech start-up Future Tayyari.

6- Narendra Gupta (Dr Salunkhe): Narendra Gupta's portrayal of Dr Salunkhe added both intelligence and humour to the series. His chemistry with ACP Pradyuman and his comic timing made him a fan favourite. He has continued acting in television following CID.

7- Vivek Mashru (Inspector Vivek): After earning recognition as Inspector Vivek, Vivek Mashru stepped away from acting altogether. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is now the Director of the Department of Common Core Curriculum at CMR University, marking a successful transition into academia.