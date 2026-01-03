The much-anticipated Rajinikanth-starrer backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International has found its new director. After Sundar C stepped away from the project, filmmaker Cibi Chakravarthi has officially been brought on board to helm the film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 173. The big-ticket venture is currently slated for a grand theatrical release during Pongal 2027.

Raaj Kamal Films Confirms Cibi Chakravarthi’s Appointment

The production house made the announcement on Saturday through its official social media handle, confirming Cibi Chakravarthi as the director of the Rajinikanth-led film. Sharing the update, Raaj Kamal Films International wrote, “Every HERO has a FAMILY. #Arambikalama #Thalaivar173 #SuperStarPongal2027”.

The confirmation ends months of speculation, during which several prominent names, including Nelson Dilipkumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj, were rumoured to be in contention for the project.

Cibi Chakravarthi Calls It a Dream Come True

Cibi Chakravarthi also took to social media to express his emotions, describing the moment as the culmination of a lifelong dream. In a heartfelt post, he wrote, “Once, a small-town boy’s big dream was to meet his favourite star “SUPER STAR” & take a picture with him, which drove his passion towards cinema — and the big dream happened one day. Then he had the biggest dream of directing his Superstar. He came so close, but got missed. Then he continued to believe it would happen one day — and today is that day. #Thalaivar173 Day.”

He further added, “And I remember Thalaivar saying, “Dreams do come true. Miracles do happen.” At times, life goes beyond dreams and becomes even bigger, with legendary Ulaganayakan, Padma Shri @ikamalhaasan sir and #Mahendran sir as our producer. Grateful forever @rajinikanth sir, @ikamalhaasan sir & #Mahendran sir — and I promise to put my heart & soul to keep up the trust.”

From Don to Thalaivar 173: Cibi’s Journey

Cibi Chakravarthi made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the 2022 coming-of-age entertainer Don, starring Sivakarthikeyan. Following the film’s release, he shared a memorable moment with Rajinikanth, posting a picture alongside the superstar and writing, “Met Superstar @rajinikanth sir, blessed with a conversation for an hour about #DON, life & cinema. His presence was divine, his words were Wisdom & We were on cloud9 When he said “What a film, What an emotion” All we could say is “What a Man” Love you Thalaiva.”

Cibi has frequently spoken in interviews about his admiration for Rajinikanth and revealed that he had previously met the actor to discuss potential scripts.

Sundar C’s Exit and the Clarification That Followed

Earlier, on November 5 last year, Raaj Kamal Films had announced Sundar C as the director of Thalaivar 173. However, just days later, on November 13, Sundar C exited the project citing “unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances.”

Speculation around a rejected script soon followed, but his wife, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, dismissed these claims as “hearsay” and publicly praised Kamal Haasan, referring to him as an “encyclopedia of cinema.” Addressing the situation, Kamal Haasan stated, “As an investor, I want a script that my star likes for the film. That is the healthy way to go about it.”

With Cibi Chakravarthi now officially at the helm, Thalaivar 173 moves into its next phase, carrying massive expectations from fans and the industry alike.