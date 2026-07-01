Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis Hospitalised In Mumbai After Health Scare, Under Observation

Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing chest congestion and discomfort. The acclaimed choreographer, known for delivering several iconic Bollywood dance numbers, has reportedly been under medical observation for the past week. Sources close to the development told India Today that Bosco sought medical attention after feeling uneasy amid an extremely demanding work schedule. While his initial reports are said to be normal, doctors are continuing with further tests before deciding on his discharge. The news has left fans and members of the film fraternity concerned, with many sending heartfelt wishes for his speedy recovery online.

Hospitalisation Update

Bosco Leslie Martis was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on June 27 after he complained of chest congestion and discomfort, according to sources quoted by India Today. Sources close to the development revealed that the choreographer consulted doctors after feeling unwell, following which hospitalisation was advised as a precautionary measure. He has remained under observation since then. Initial test reports have reportedly shown no major concerns. However, doctors continue to monitor his health and conduct additional medical examinations before clearing him for discharge. If his condition remains stable, Bosco is expected to return home within the next few days.

Renowned celebrity choreographer and entrepreneur Bosco Martis has been admitted to the hospital after complaining of severe chest congestion. A picture of him from the hospital bed has surfaced online, showing him resting while recovery is underway. Fans and well-wishers from… pic.twitter.com/CvZSxgpTdd — India Forums (@indiaforums) June 30, 2026

Health Concerns Amid Busy Schedule

The report suggests Bosco had been managing an intense professional schedule in recent weeks, which may have contributed to his health concerns. After experiencing persistent uneasiness and discomfort, he decided to seek medical help. Doctors then recommended immediate observation to rule out any complications. Neither Bosco nor his family has released an official statement so far. However, sources have stated that he is responding well to treatment and remains in stable condition. Meanwhile, photos of Bosco from the hospital surfaced on social media, quickly drawing attention and sparking concern among fans.

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Fans Concerned As Photos Go Viral

Images showing Bosco resting in a hospital bed have gone viral online, triggering a wave of concern across social media. Fans, friends, and several industry colleagues have flooded social media platforms with messages wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping for positive updates soon.

Bosco is widely recognised as one half of the celebrated choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar alongside Caesar Gonsalves. Over the years, the duo has choreographed some of Bollywood’s most memorable songs, working with leading stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Apart from his work as part of the duo, Bosco has also built a strong individual career with several successful choreography projects.

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He recently reunited with Priyanka Chopra for her much-awaited Indian film comeback, Varanasi. Bosco was also recently seen in a social media picture with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli from the sets of the upcoming project. As Bosco continues to recover under medical supervision, fans and well-wishers are hoping for reassuring updates soon. For now, the choreographer remains under observation, with doctors closely tracking his condition.