Bosco Leslie Martis was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to chest congestion and discomfort. He sought medical attention after feeling uneasy amidst a demanding work schedule.
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Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis Hospitalised In Mumbai After Health Scare, Under Observation
Bollywood choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after suffering chest congestion and discomfort. While initial reports appear normal, doctors are continuing medical observation.
- Bollywood choreographer Bosco Martis hospitalized for chest congestion, discomfort.
- He sought medical help after an intense work schedule.
- Doctors are conducting tests; Martis is stable, awaiting discharge.
- Fans and film fraternity expressed concern for his recovery.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Bosco Leslie Martis admitted to the hospital?
What is Bosco Leslie Martis's current health status?
He is under medical observation, and initial reports are normal, showing no major concerns. Doctors continue to monitor his health and conduct further tests, and he is responding well to treatment.
When was Bosco Leslie Martis admitted to the hospital?
Bosco Leslie Martis was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on June 27. He has remained under observation since then, following advice for precautionary hospitalization.
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Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis Hospitalised In Mumbai After Health Scare, Under Observation
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