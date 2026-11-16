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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesChiranjeevi Seeks Protection For Artists Against AI Misuse, Deepfakes; Submits Memorandum To Kishan Reddy

Chiranjeevi Seeks Protection For Artists Against AI Misuse, Deepfakes; Submits Memorandum To Kishan Reddy

Chiranjeevi meets Kishan Reddy and submits a memorandum seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 16 Nov 2026 03:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chiranjeevi urged Centre for stronger safeguards against AI, deepfakes.
  • Actor submitted memorandum to Kishan Reddy after Amit Shah's advice.
  • Kishan Reddy assured coordination, stressing artists' dignity and citizen safety.
  • Chiranjeevi is preparing for his Netflix debut with 'Megaverse'.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has urged the Centre to introduce stronger safeguards against the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), deepfakes and digital impersonation. Following his recent meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the actor submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Kishan Reddy, seeking action to protect artists and citizens from digital abuse.

In a post on X on November 16, Chiranjeevi said he had submitted the memorandum on Shah's advice. The representation was addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Kishan Reddy has assured him that he would coordinate with the concerned ministries to take the matter forward.

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Chiranjeevi Calls For Stronger Protection Against AI Misuse

Sharing details of the development, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Following my recent meeting with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji and as advised by him, I have submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu, addressed to the Union Home Ministry and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, seeking stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes and digital impersonation. Grateful to Shri Kishan Reddy garu for his assurance to coordinate with the concerned ministries and take these concerns forward."

The actor also stressed the importance of protecting artists from digital exploitation. He said preserving their dignity, identity and creative rights, while ensuring the safety of every citizen, was a collective responsibility.

"Technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity," Chiranjeevi said, adding the hashtag #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse. He also shared a photograph with Kishan Reddy.

Chiranjeevi To Make Netflix Debut With 'Megaverse'

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is preparing to make his Netflix debut with Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse. The show will bring the celebrated actor closer to audiences through candid conversations, stories and glimpses into his personality, including the charisma and wit that have made him a popular figure across generations.

Produced by Gold Box Entertainments, Atom Media Ventures and Sol Production LLP, the project is currently being filmed. The makers are expected to share further details soon. The show promises an intimate look at the personalities who have contributed to Chiranjeevi's remarkable journey.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Drops First Look From ‘Samuk’, Reveals Release Date

Actor Reflects On 48 Years In Cinema

Earlier in September, Chiranjeevi marked 48 years in the film industry with a post on X, expressing gratitude to the filmmakers, actors, technicians, producers and fans who had supported him throughout his career.

Looking back at the many roles and experiences that shaped his journey, he recalled the characters he had portrayed, the victories he had celebrated and the honours he had received. He also acknowledged the people whose contributions helped him along the way.

"In these 48 years, I have portrayed so many characters. I have witnessed so many victories. I have received so many awards and honours. In this long journey, to every producer who trusted me and gave me opportunities, to every director who discovered new facets of the actor in me, to the actors and technical experts who toiled day and night behind every one of my films, to each and every one of you, my heartfelt gratitude."

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did Chiranjeevi take regarding AI misuse and deepfakes?

He submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Kishan Reddy, following advice from Amit Shah. The memorandum urged stronger safeguards against AI misuse, deepfakes, and digital impersonation.

Why is Chiranjeevi concerned about digital impersonation and AI misuse?

He stressed the importance of protecting artists' dignity, identity, and creative rights. He believes technology should enhance creativity, not destroy dignity, ensuring citizen safety.

What is Chiranjeevi's upcoming project on Netflix?

He is making his Netflix debut with 'Chiranjeevi’s Megaverse'. The show will offer candid conversations and insights into his personality and journey.

What recent career milestone did Chiranjeevi celebrate?

Chiranjeevi recently marked 48 years in the film industry. He expressed gratitude to filmmakers, actors, technicians, producers, and fans for their support throughout his career.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Nov 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chiranjeevi Kishan Reddy Deepfake AMIT SHAH AI Misuse
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