Telugu actor Sai Durgha Tej has shared his first picture with fiancée Kiran following their engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. The actor posted the photograph on Instagram on November 7, giving fans a glimpse of the couple together after their intimate family celebration. Accompanying the picture was a brief but affectionate caption that read, "I love you." The engagement took place on November 5 at the Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort and brought together members of the Konidela and Allu families, along with several familiar faces from the Telugu film industry. The couple's traditional outfits also drew attention.

Sai Durgha Tej Shares First Picture With Kiran

Sai Durgha Tej took to Instagram on November 7 to share a photograph with his fiancée, Kiran. The picture shows the couple holding hands while walking along a pathway. The actor kept his caption brief, writing, "I love you." The post marks the couple's first public picture together since their engagement celebrations. Sai's understated message offered fans a glimpse into the occasion without sharing too many details.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Make Directorial Debut In 2-3 Years, Says 'Last Decade As An Actor'

Sai Durgha Tej And Kiran's Engagement Looks

For the engagement ceremony, Sai chose an all-white traditional outfit featuring a long, structured silhouette, a closed neckline, and a button-down front. Subtle detailing and matching bottoms completed his coordinated look. Kiran wore an emerald-green half-saree with delicate gold work. A muted pink-and-gold border added contrast to the outfit, giving her traditional ensemble a distinctive finish.

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Rishi Kapoor Slapping Him During Diwali Puja At RK Studios: 'I Was Hit Really Hard'

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan And Allu Arjun Attend Engagement

The ceremony was held on November 5 at the Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort in the presence of close family members and friends. Several prominent members of the Konidela and Allu families attended, including Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai DURGHA Tej (@jetpanja)

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Niharika Konidela and Vaishnav Tej were also present. Pawan Kalyan's children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya, joined the celebrations, along with actors Manchu Manoj, Navdeep and Harsha Chemudu, among others.

Sai Durgha Tej belongs to the prominent Konidela family. He is the son of Vijaya Durga, Chiranjeevi's sister, and Dr Siva Prasad. He is also Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu's nephew. Ram Charan, Varun Tej and Niharika Konidela are his cousins, while Allu Arjun is part of the extended Allu-Konidela family.

With the engagement celebrations over, Sai's first picture with Kiran has given fans a glimpse of the couple as they begin this new chapter together.