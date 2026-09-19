Chirag Paswan, a political leader and former actor, was seen visibly emotional and wiping tears during the Ganpati idol immersion. He appeared to struggle to contain his emotions while bidding farewell to Bappa.
Chirag Paswan Gets Emotional During Ganpati Visarjan, Video Goes Viral: WATCH
Chirag Paswan was seen getting emotional during Ganpati visarjan as he bid farewell to Bappa. The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
- Union Minister Chirag Paswan wept openly during Ganpati Visarjan.
- He visibly struggled controlling emotions while bidding farewell to Bappa.
- The emotional video circulated online, drawing public attention.
- Many social media users questioned the genuineness of Paswan's tears.
Ganpati Bappa's farewell can be an emotional moment for devotees. Former actor, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan was seen visibly moved during Ganpati visarjan. As the idol was taken for immersion, Paswan appeared emotional and was seen wiping tears while bidding goodbye to Bappa.
The moment quickly drew attention on social media, with the video being widely shared. While some viewers focused on Paswan's emotional reaction, others questioned whether his tears were genuine.
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Chirag Paswan Seen Wiping Tears During Immersion
Chirag Paswan was present as the Ganpati idol was taken towards the immersion venue. During the Ganpati Visarjan, the former actor appeared to struggle to contain his emotions. he was spotted crying in the presence of people around him, while bidding farewell to Bappa.
The scene reflected the emotional side of Ganpati visarjan, when devotees come together to bid farewell to the deity after the celebrations. The video captured Paswan during this poignant moment as those around him continued to take part in the immersion proceedings.
Chirag Paswan getting emotional and crying during Ganpati Bappa’s farewell 🥹🙏 pic.twitter.com/WiaRvNVzdg— Tejash (@lord_geopolitic) September 19, 2026
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Social Media Users Question Paswan's Emotional Reaction
As the clip circulated online, some social media users claimed that Paswan was acting rather than genuinely crying. Their reactions ranged from calling the moment staged to mocking his visible emotions.
One user said, "Imposter. Putting up crocodile tears."
Another wrote, "Gajab actor hai."
One more commented, "He's laughing so hard, pretending to cry."
Another added, "This is fake..."
A further reaction read, "He started his career in bollywood."
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Chirag Paswan seen doing during Ganpati Visarjan?
How did social media react to Chirag Paswan's emotional display?
Social media users reacted mixedly, with some focusing on his emotions and others questioning the genuineness of his tears. Comments ranged from calling it staged to mocking his visible emotions.
Why was Chirag Paswan emotional during the Ganpati farewell?
Paswan was seen visibly moved as the Ganpati idol was taken for immersion. This scene reflected the emotional side of Ganpati visarjan, when devotees come together to bid farewell to the deity.