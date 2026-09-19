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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesChirag Paswan Gets Emotional During Ganpati Visarjan, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Chirag Paswan Gets Emotional During Ganpati Visarjan, Video Goes Viral: WATCH

Chirag Paswan was seen getting emotional during Ganpati visarjan as he bid farewell to Bappa. The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Sep 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Union Minister Chirag Paswan wept openly during Ganpati Visarjan.
  • He visibly struggled controlling emotions while bidding farewell to Bappa.
  • The emotional video circulated online, drawing public attention.
  • Many social media users questioned the genuineness of Paswan's tears.

Ganpati Bappa's farewell can be an emotional moment for devotees. Former actor, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan was seen visibly moved during Ganpati visarjan. As the idol was taken for immersion, Paswan appeared emotional and was seen wiping tears while bidding goodbye to Bappa.

The moment quickly drew attention on social media, with the video being widely shared. While some viewers focused on Paswan's emotional reaction, others questioned whether his tears were genuine.

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Chirag Paswan Seen Wiping Tears During Immersion

Chirag Paswan was present as the Ganpati idol was taken towards the immersion venue. During the Ganpati Visarjan, the former actor appeared to struggle to contain his emotions. he was spotted crying in the presence of people around him, while bidding farewell to Bappa.

The scene reflected the emotional side of Ganpati visarjan, when devotees come together to bid farewell to the deity after the celebrations. The video captured Paswan during this poignant moment as those around him continued to take part in the immersion proceedings.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Scolds Driver After Fan Gets Hurt By His Car During Ganpati Celebrations: WATCH

Social Media Users Question Paswan's Emotional Reaction

As the clip circulated online, some social media users claimed that Paswan was acting rather than genuinely crying. Their reactions ranged from calling the moment staged to mocking his visible emotions.

One user said, "Imposter. Putting up crocodile tears."

Another wrote, "Gajab actor hai."

One more commented, "He's laughing so hard, pretending to cry."

Another added, "This is fake..."

A further reaction read, "He started his career in bollywood."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Chirag Paswan seen doing during Ganpati Visarjan?

Chirag Paswan, a political leader and former actor, was seen visibly emotional and wiping tears during the Ganpati idol immersion. He appeared to struggle to contain his emotions while bidding farewell to Bappa.

How did social media react to Chirag Paswan's emotional display?

Social media users reacted mixedly, with some focusing on his emotions and others questioning the genuineness of his tears. Comments ranged from calling it staged to mocking his visible emotions.

Why was Chirag Paswan emotional during the Ganpati farewell?

Paswan was seen visibly moved as the Ganpati idol was taken for immersion. This scene reflected the emotional side of Ganpati visarjan, when devotees come together to bid farewell to the deity.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Sep 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Ganpati Visarjan Chirag Paswan Chirag Paswan Video
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