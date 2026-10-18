India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesChirag Paswan Backs Imran Khan Notice, Says Foreign Nationals In India’s Affairs ‘Unacceptable'

Chirag Paswan Backs Imran Khan Notice, Says Foreign Nationals In India’s Affairs ‘Unacceptable'

Union Minister Chirag Paswan backed the ‘Leave India’ notice against actor Imran Khan, calling foreign nationals’ involvement in India’s internal affairs unacceptable amid the Mumbai protest row.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Minister Paswan backed 'Leave India' notice for actor Imran Khan.
  • Khan, US citizen, protested; received 'Leave India' notice.
  • Khan challenged 'Leave India' notice in Bombay High Court.
  • Paswan expressed grief for Kolkata Durga Puja tragedy victims.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has backed the ‘Leave India’ notice issued to actor Imran Khan, saying foreign nationals should not intervene in India’s internal affairs. Speaking in Patna on Sunday, Paswan said Indian citizens have the right to participate in peaceful protests, but questioned the involvement of those who do not hold Indian citizenship. Khan, who reportedly holds an American passport, had participated in a Mumbai protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The actor has challenged the notice before the Bombay High Court. Paswan also expressed grief over the deadly Durga Puja pandal collapse in Kolkata.

Chirag Paswan On Imran Khan Protest

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said peaceful demonstrations by Indian citizens were legitimate, but argued that foreign nationals should not participate in matters concerning India’s internal affairs.

"There is no objection to Indian citizens playing a role in matters concerning India while living within the country. I have always supported peaceful protests. However, I do not consider it justifiable for someone who is not an Indian citizen to intervene in India's internal affairs or play a role in such matters," he said.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan Moves Bombay High Court Against Notice To Leave India By October 28

He further raised concerns over alleged involvement of foreign forces, saying, "For someone who is not an Indian citizen to involve themselves in India's internal affairs, especially when there are growing concerns that foreign forces may be involved in orchestrating these events, is unacceptable," the Union Minister added.

 Imran Khan ‘Leave India’ Notice

Mumbai Police issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to Imran Khan on Thursday, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Khan holds an American passport. The action was reportedly initiated under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he took part in the protest despite being a foreign national.

ALSO READ | 'I Hate America, Elon Musk': Ajaz Khan Backs PM Modi's Decision On Starlink

Khan had joined a demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, where protesters were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. On Saturday, Khan approached the Bombay High Court against the notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The notice directs him to leave India by October 28 over alleged violations of provisions governing foreign nationals.

Chirag Paswan On Kolkata Pandal Tragedy

Paswan also reacted to the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, where 19 people were killed and 25 others injured on Saturday. "This is a tragic incident. The collapse of a pandal in Bengal has resulted in the unfortunate loss of many lives, and several others have been injured," the Union Minister said.

He said the administration was assessing the situation and expressed concern for those affected. "I note that the Chief Minister is personally overseeing a comprehensive review of the incident. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured, and I pray that God grants peace to the souls of those who lost their lives and provides strength to their grieving families," he added.

The Imran Khan notice is now before the Bombay High Court, while Paswan’s remarks have added a political dimension to the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor’s participation in the Mumbai protest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Union Minister Chirag Paswan support the 'Leave India' notice for Imran Khan?

Paswan stated that foreign nationals should not intervene in India's internal affairs. He also raised concerns about foreign forces orchestrating events, making the involvement of non-citizens unacceptable.

What is the 'Leave India' notice issued to actor Imran Khan about?

The Mumbai Police issued a notice directing him to leave the country by October 28. It was reportedly initiated under the Immigration Act due to his participation in a protest as a foreign national.

What was the reason for the 'Leave India' notice issued to Imran Khan?

Imran Khan received the notice for allegedly violating provisions governing foreign nationals by participating in a protest in Mumbai. He holds an American passport and is not an Indian citizen.

What action did Imran Khan take after receiving the 'Leave India' notice?

Imran Khan challenged the 'Leave India' notice before the Bombay High Court. The notice directs him to leave India by October 28.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 18 Oct 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chirag Paswan Bombay High Court Imran Khan 'Gyanesh Kumar' Imran Khan Protest Mumbai Protest Imran Khan Leave India Notice
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Prabhas' 'Spirit' To Release On Diwali 2027, Film To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayan 2'
Prabhas' 'Spirit' To Release On Diwali 2027, Film To Clash With Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayan 2'
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police To Move Supreme Court Against Bail For Two Accused
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police To Move Supreme Court Against Bail For Two Accused
Celebrities
Rakhi Sawant Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case
Rakhi Sawant Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case
Celebrities
Akshay Kumar Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Discusses State’s Film Industry Potential
Akshay Kumar Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Discusses State’s Film Industry Potential
Advertisement

Videos

Europe Protests: Violence Spreads Across France, Italy, Portugal and Belgium as Anger Grows
France Protests: 550,000 Take to Streets as Violence Escalates, 140-Year-Old Historic Building Burns
Lucknow Murder Case: Main Accused Shraddha Dubey Seeks to Surrender, Lawyer Moves Court
Lucknow News: Atiq Ahmed Depicted as Ravana, Posters Feature Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and Others!
Kolkata Pandal Tragedy: 7 Arrested After 19 Deaths, BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Expresses Condolences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget