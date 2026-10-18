Chirag Paswan Backs Imran Khan Notice, Says Foreign Nationals In India’s Affairs ‘Unacceptable'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Minister Paswan backed 'Leave India' notice for actor Imran Khan.

Khan, US citizen, protested; received 'Leave India' notice.

Khan challenged 'Leave India' notice in Bombay High Court.

Paswan expressed grief for Kolkata Durga Puja tragedy victims.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has backed the ‘Leave India’ notice issued to actor Imran Khan, saying foreign nationals should not intervene in India’s internal affairs. Speaking in Patna on Sunday, Paswan said Indian citizens have the right to participate in peaceful protests, but questioned the involvement of those who do not hold Indian citizenship. Khan, who reportedly holds an American passport, had participated in a Mumbai protest seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The actor has challenged the notice before the Bombay High Court. Paswan also expressed grief over the deadly Durga Puja pandal collapse in Kolkata.

Chirag Paswan On Imran Khan Protest

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said peaceful demonstrations by Indian citizens were legitimate, but argued that foreign nationals should not participate in matters concerning India’s internal affairs.

"There is no objection to Indian citizens playing a role in matters concerning India while living within the country. I have always supported peaceful protests. However, I do not consider it justifiable for someone who is not an Indian citizen to intervene in India's internal affairs or play a role in such matters," he said.

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He further raised concerns over alleged involvement of foreign forces, saying, "For someone who is not an Indian citizen to involve themselves in India's internal affairs, especially when there are growing concerns that foreign forces may be involved in orchestrating these events, is unacceptable," the Union Minister added.

Imran Khan ‘Leave India’ Notice

Mumbai Police issued a ‘Leave India’ notice to Imran Khan on Thursday, directing him to leave the country by October 28. According to reports, Khan holds an American passport. The action was reportedly initiated under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he took part in the protest despite being a foreign national.

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Khan had joined a demonstration at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, where protesters were demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. On Saturday, Khan approached the Bombay High Court against the notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The notice directs him to leave India by October 28 over alleged violations of provisions governing foreign nationals.

Chirag Paswan On Kolkata Pandal Tragedy

Paswan also reacted to the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata, where 19 people were killed and 25 others injured on Saturday. "This is a tragic incident. The collapse of a pandal in Bengal has resulted in the unfortunate loss of many lives, and several others have been injured," the Union Minister said.

He said the administration was assessing the situation and expressed concern for those affected. "I note that the Chief Minister is personally overseeing a comprehensive review of the incident. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured, and I pray that God grants peace to the souls of those who lost their lives and provides strength to their grieving families," he added.

The Imran Khan notice is now before the Bombay High Court, while Paswan’s remarks have added a political dimension to the ongoing controversy surrounding the actor’s participation in the Mumbai protest.