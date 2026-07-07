Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Chinmayi Sripaada detailed severe online abuse against her family.

A social media user publicly wished death upon her young son.

Husband Rahul Ravindran quit X after continuous family attacks.

Chinmayi issued strong warning against targeting her children.

Singer and voice actor Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken about the relentless online abuse faced by her family, alleging that one social media user publicly wished death upon her young son. In a seven-minute video shared on X, the singer said the incident deeply affected her husband, filmmaker and actor Rahul Ravindran, prompting him to quit the platform. Chinmayi, who has long spoken in support of survivors of sexual assault, claimed the harassment has continued for years but said bringing children into such attacks crossed every limit. She also issued a strong warning to those targeting her family online.

Online Abuse Against Family

Chinmayi said she has faced online harassment for years because of her advocacy for survivors of sexual assault and her views on issues including rape culture, misogyny and sexual harassment. According to the singer, the abuse has become increasingly hostile on Telugu X, where users allegedly compete to make increasingly offensive remarks.

Recalling one disturbing incident, Chinmayi claimed a social media user wished for the death of her three-year-old son and even encouraged others to do the same. "Rahul's tolerance, however, hit a breaking point the moment he saw this particular tweet, which said he was going to pray for the death of my son. And he was calling more people to his bhajana mandali to wish for the death of my son. This was only because they were not able to control their emotions or their anger,*" she said in the video.

Rahul Ravindran's Decision To Leave X

Chinmayi said the incident pushed Rahul Ravindran to leave X after the online attacks began extending to their children. She claimed he became a target because of his opinions on gender-related issues. According to Chinmayi, Rahul does not believe isolated crimes committed by women against men amount to systemic gender oppression. She alleged that the backlash intensified after he expressed those views.

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"One cannot take a few stray cases of murder that women have been doing on men as a gender oppression or a gender related case. And yes, all hell broke loose, and the continuous abuse and assault on our children started. So he decided to delete the app. I'm still here," she said.

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Message To Trolls

Ending the video, Chinmayi made it clear that attacks on her children were something she would never forgive. Referring to her son Sharvas and daughter Driptah, she delivered a stern message to those directing abuse at them. "If you ever abuse my children, I'm going to wish nothing but horror, a very long life, and a horrific life at that," she said before signing off. On the professional front, Chinmayi was recently heard dubbing for Trisha Krishnan's character in Karuppu.

Chinmayi's latest video has once again sparked discussion around online abuse, cyberbullying and the impact of targeted harassment on public figures and their families, especially when young children become the subject of hateful messages.