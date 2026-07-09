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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘He’d Have Gotten Bail In India’: Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts After Telangana Engineer Kills Wife In US, Sends Pic To Lover

‘He’d Have Gotten Bail In India’: Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts After Telangana Engineer Kills Wife In US, Sends Pic To Lover

Telangana software engineer Avinash Narne allegedly killed his wife in the United States and reportedly sent a photo of her body to his lover in India. He has since been arrested.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Chinmayi Sripaada contrasted US, Indian justice systems.
  • Techie Avinash Narne arrested for strangling wife in US.
  • Police state Narne staged crime scene, had affair.
  • Victim previously reported husband giving strange-tasting drinks.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to the murder of a woman allegedly by her husband inside their apartment in Washington, US. She said the only “good thing” about the crime taking place in the United States was that the accused would not be able to escape the justice system, unlike in India, where, according to her, he could have secured bail and gone on to lead a normal life.

Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts To Woman’s Murder In US

“He has an affair. May have wanted to marry. May have. Parents would have forced marriage to someone they approve (dowry too perhaps?) So he murders his wife of 6 months,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

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She added, “The only good thing is that it happened in the US. He’d have gotten off with a ‘fake case’, bail, married again during bail and then had a case drag till he lived his life and became a grandad while a girl and her parents sought justice till they died.”

Techie Arrested In Wife’s Murder In US

The accused, a Telangana native working as a software engineer in the US, has since been arrested. According to police, 30-year-old Avinash Narne strangled his 27-year-old wife, Raajitha Sabbineni, and staged the crime scene to divert suspicion in October 2024.

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Investigators also said that he had been in a romantic relationship with another woman in India even before his marriage and had planned the killing. Police further said that Narne sent a photograph of his wife’s body to his girlfriend in India and spoke to her four times on the day of the murder.

According to investigators, Narne called 911 claiming his wife had locked herself inside the bathroom and was not responding. He allegedly told officers that he had stepped out to run errands before returning home.

When police reached the couple’s Washington apartment and forced open the bathroom door, they found Sabbineni lying on the floor. She was pronounced dead after a medical examination.

An autopsy later concluded that she died of asphyxia due to strangulation, prompting police to investigate the case as a homicide.

Court documents cited by local media also revealed that Sabbineni had complained on multiple occasions that her drinks tasted unusually bitter. On the day of her death, she reportedly told Narne that the smoothie he had prepared tasted like “medicine” and “cough syrup”. Narne has been arrested and remains in custody on USD 5 million bail. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in connection with the murder?

Avinash Narne, a 30-year-old software engineer from Telangana, was arrested. He allegedly strangled his 27-year-old wife, Raajitha Sabbineni, and staged the crime scene.

What was the alleged motive for the murder?

Police stated that Avinash Narne had been in a romantic relationship with another woman in India prior to his marriage. Investigators believe he planned the killing and even sent a photo of his wife's body to his girlfriend.

What is the current status of the accused, Avinash Narne?

Avinash Narne has been arrested and remains in custody on USD 5 million bail. If he is convicted of the crime, he could face a sentence of life imprisonment.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
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Chinmayi Sripaada Telangana US Telangana 
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