Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts After Telangana Engineer Kills Wife In US, Sends Pic To Lover

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Chinmayi Sripaada contrasted US, Indian justice systems.

Techie Avinash Narne arrested for strangling wife in US.

Police state Narne staged crime scene, had affair.

Victim previously reported husband giving strange-tasting drinks.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to the murder of a woman allegedly by her husband inside their apartment in Washington, US. She said the only “good thing” about the crime taking place in the United States was that the accused would not be able to escape the justice system, unlike in India, where, according to her, he could have secured bail and gone on to lead a normal life.

Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts To Woman’s Murder In US

“He has an affair. May have wanted to marry. May have. Parents would have forced marriage to someone they approve (dowry too perhaps?) So he murders his wife of 6 months,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

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She added, “The only good thing is that it happened in the US. He’d have gotten off with a ‘fake case’, bail, married again during bail and then had a case drag till he lived his life and became a grandad while a girl and her parents sought justice till they died.”

He has affair. May have wanted to marry. May have.

Parents would have forced marriage to someone they approve (dowry too perhaps?)

So he murders his wife of 6 months.



The only good thing is that it happened in the US. He’d have gotten off with a ‘fake case’, bail, married again… https://t.co/nwYiZLle6q — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 9, 2026

Techie Arrested In Wife’s Murder In US

The accused, a Telangana native working as a software engineer in the US, has since been arrested. According to police, 30-year-old Avinash Narne strangled his 27-year-old wife, Raajitha Sabbineni, and staged the crime scene to divert suspicion in October 2024.

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Investigators also said that he had been in a romantic relationship with another woman in India even before his marriage and had planned the killing. Police further said that Narne sent a photograph of his wife’s body to his girlfriend in India and spoke to her four times on the day of the murder.

#BREAKING:



Telugu guy Avinash Narne accused of murdering his 27-yr-old wife Raajitha Sabbineni, has pleaded not guilty.



He is now in Jail on $5 million bail.



🎥 Avinash Narne in court 👇



Video courtesy: KING5 Seattle pic.twitter.com/uoRpu8WNNZ — M9 USA🇺🇸 (@M9USA_) July 8, 2026

According to investigators, Narne called 911 claiming his wife had locked herself inside the bathroom and was not responding. He allegedly told officers that he had stepped out to run errands before returning home.

When police reached the couple’s Washington apartment and forced open the bathroom door, they found Sabbineni lying on the floor. She was pronounced dead after a medical examination.

An autopsy later concluded that she died of asphyxia due to strangulation, prompting police to investigate the case as a homicide.

Court documents cited by local media also revealed that Sabbineni had complained on multiple occasions that her drinks tasted unusually bitter. On the day of her death, she reportedly told Narne that the smoothie he had prepared tasted like “medicine” and “cough syrup”. Narne has been arrested and remains in custody on USD 5 million bail. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.