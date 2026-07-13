Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaan Kumar Sanu tested positive, hospitalized for COVID-19.

He shared a hospital video, updated fans with humor.

Fans expressed concern, wished singer a speedy recovery.

Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu, has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital. The singer shared a video from his hospital room on Instagram, leaving fans concerned after he was seen with an IV drip attached to his arm. Despite being admitted to hospital, Jaan appeared to be in good spirits, using humour to reassure his followers while providing an update on his condition.

Jaan Shares Video From Hospital

Sharing the video on Instagram, Jaan captioned it, "My friend has arrived from China. Say hello to COVID." He also jokingly added on the video, "Fit check. Wearing my favourite designer: Kokilaben. Checked in: COVID from Wuhan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jjaan Rita Sanu (@jaan.kumar.sanu)

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His light-hearted approach quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with messages like "get well soon" and "wishing him a speedy recovery". While his playful captions sparked conversation online, supporters were relieved to see that he remained upbeat during his hospital stay.

Who Is Jaan Kumar Sanu?

Jaan Kumar Sanu is the son of celebrated playback singer Kumar Sanu and his first wife, Rita Bhattacharya. Like his father, he has pursued a career in music and frequently shares cover songs and musical performances on social media.

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He rose to wider prominence after participating in Bigg Boss 14, which introduced him to a broader television audience. Since then, he has continued to engage fans through his music and online content.

COVID-19, first identified in Wuhan, China, in late 2019, went on to become a global pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the global public health emergency over in 2023. Although isolated cases continue to be reported, they are generally managed through routine medical care.