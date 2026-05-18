Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vora has signed a new, undisclosed Bollywood production.

Veteran actress Chhaya Vora, who was recently seen in Bhoot Bangla, has opened up about one of the more uncomfortable chapters of her career, which was being the subject of gossip after her scenes were edited out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Despite the mockery she faced, she says the experience on set was enough to keep her at peace.

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From Theatre Curtains To A 13-Year Pause

Chhaya's relationship with the entertainment world goes back to 1986, when she started out in Gujarati theatre. She spent nearly eight years working across stage and television, including Zee TV's first show, Dillagi, before choosing to step away from it all after her marriage.

She was away from the industry for 13 years. It was only when her son turned 12 that friends from the theatre circuit encouraged her to return. She resumed with plays first, as they gave her the flexibility she needed, and gradually moved back to screen work. Her second innings brought her memorable roles, including Jackky Bhagnani's mother in Mitron and Alia Bhatt's mother in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

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Gossip About Her 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Scenes Being Dropped

Being part of an Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was a milestone for her, even if her role was a small one. However, when the film released, she found out through one of the assistants that her dialogue portion from Jhoome Re Gori had been edited out. Only a phone call scene made it to the final cut, and even that featured just her voice, with no visual of her on screen.

Since she had already told people in her circle about the film, the news of her scenes being dropped turned her into a talking point in the theatre and television world. People around her said she should have watched the film before announcing her involvement. Chhaya, however, remained unbothered. She has said the experience of working with Bhansali mattered far more to her than what ended up in the final edit.

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What Chhaya Vora Is Working on Next

Apart from Bhoot Bangla, she has signed on for a big-budget Bollywood production, though she is bound by an NDA and cannot share details about the project yet. What she has revealed is that the film is backed by a major banner, features a newcomer who has a significant Social Media following, and that the dubbing has already been completed. She described her role as a guest appearance but added that it is a good one.