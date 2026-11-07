Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan reacted to questions about co-star chemistry.

He stated,

He also praised Chitrangda Singh's lack of insecurity.

Mentions of Aishwarya and Katrina went viral online.

Salman Khan had an amusing response when a journalist brought up his on-screen chemistry with former girlfriends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif at the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace in Mumbai on Friday, November 7. The actor attended the event alongside his co-stars and was also asked about his pairing with Anushka Sharma and his latest co-star Chitrangda Singh. Rather than giving a lengthy answer, Salman responded with a witty one-liner that left the audience laughing. His reaction has since caught attention on social media, with clips from the event circulating online.

Salman Khan's Reply On Aishwarya And Katrina Goes Viral

During the interaction, a journalist spoke about Salman's successful on-screen pairings with several actresses, including Anushka Sharma in Sultan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, and now Chitrangda Singh. The question also touched upon the actor's chemistry with these co-stars and what made his pairings work on screen.

Salman responded with, "Chemistry mein punch hai," prompting laughter among those present. When the journalist asked him about Chitrangda's best quality, the actor had another quick response. He said, "No insecurity at all." The two remarks have since become talking points, particularly his reaction when Aishwarya and Katrina were mentioned in the same question.

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Salman Khan's Past Relationships With Aishwarya And Katrina

Salman and Aishwarya reportedly dated for around three years, between 1999 and 2002. The two actors reportedly grew close while working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Despite sharing the screen in the film, they have not worked together since their reported separation.

Aishwarya later married actor Abhishek Bachchan. The couple has a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

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Salman, meanwhile, has continued to share a professional association with Katrina Kaif even after their reported relationship ended. The two were reportedly together for around four years before parting ways in 2009–2010. They subsequently appeared together in several films, including the Tiger franchise.

Katrina is now married to actor Vicky Kaushal, and the couple has a son, Vihaan Kaushal.

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Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi With Chitrangda Singh

Salman attended the trailer launch of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on November 7, where he interacted with the media alongside the film's cast.

Chitrangda Singh plays the female lead in the film, and the journalist's question about their pairing prompted Salman's comment about her being free of insecurities. Salman's candid remarks have added an entertaining moment to the film's promotional campaign, with his response about his former co-stars drawing particular attention online.