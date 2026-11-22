Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh turned his Ahmedabad concert into a platform to address the criticism and restrictions surrounding his live performances. While entertaining a packed audience at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the singer questioned why his songs faced objections over eferences to alcohol and substance use when international artistes such as Coldplay could perform similar lyrics without facing the same backlash.

Performing as part of his AURA India Tour on Saturday, November 21, Diljit also spoke about his long-standing wish to take the stage at the world's largest cricket stadium. However, his remarks soon shifted towards what he described as unequal treatment of Indian performers, with Coldplay's earlier show at the venue becoming a key point of comparison.

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Diljit Dosanjh Compares Restrictions With Coldplay's Songs

Diljit talked about watching Coldplay perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium and said the band's concert had inspired him to stage his own show at the venue. He thanked the audience for making that wish come true before raising questions about the criticism directed at his music.

Referring to Coldplay's song Hymn for the Weekend, he pointed out that its lyrics include the line 'I'm feeling drunk and high'. Diljit said he liked the track but questioned why its performance did not attract similar objections, while his own songs became a subject of controversy.

He told the audience, "Yaha par pichle saal ek gore band ne aake play kiya, Coldplay ne play kiya...usi din maine soch liya tha ki yaha par aake show karna hai. Lekin ek baat mai kahu aapse, jab Coldplay ka band gaata hai, woh gaata hai 'I'm feeling drunk and high', tab toh kisi ko dikkat nahi hoti hai, Diljit gaega toh problem hai." [“A foreign band came and performed here last year. Coldplay performed here, and that very day I decided that I wanted to come here and put on a show. But let me tell you something: when Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. But when Diljit sings, there's an issue.”]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

He then directly questioned the difference in how Indian and international performers were treated.

He said, "Yeh double standard kyu hai? Koi bahar se kalakar aake gaega usse dikkat nahi hai, Diljit se dikkat hai. Mujhe kehte hain mai bahar se aaya hu. Mera janam toh yahi hui hai." [“Why these double standards? Nobody has a problem when an artiste from abroad comes here and sings, but they have a problem with Diljit. People tell me that I have come from abroad, but I was born right here.”]

'Chedhoge Toh Jawaab Dunga'

The singer also addressed the restrictions imposed on his performances, saying he had no personal resentment towards those seeking to limit his songs. He added that he was enjoying his work and wanted to continue performing for his fans.

Diljit said, "Mujh par jo pabandhiya lagate hain, mujhe unse dikkat nahi hai koi, mai pure mazze le raha hu, meri taraf se unko bhi I love you hai. Dekho aap mujhe chedhoge toh mai jawaab dunga. Mujhe chedho nahi, mai program karunga, tax dunga aur chala jaunga." [“I have no problem with those who impose restrictions on me. I'm enjoying myself, and I send them love too. But if you provoke me, I will respond. Don't provoke me. I'll perform, pay my taxes and leave.”]

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Why Did Diljit Dosanjh's Songs Faced Criticism?

Diljit's remarks came amid objections raised by Dr Pandit Rao Dharennavar, an associate professor of sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, ahead of the Ahmedabad concert.

Dharennavar had demanded that the singer avoid performing four songs, alleging that their lyrics promote alcohol, drugs and gun culture. He also threatened to approach the Gujarat High Court with a contempt of court plea if Diljit performed the tracks.

The four songs named in the objection are 'Patiala Peg', 'Panj Tara', 'Je Bichcho Feem Labbiya' and 'Jatt Utthe Fire Karda'.