Channing Tatum Denies Burner Account Claims Linked To Ex-Fiancée Zoë Kravitz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Channing Tatum denied running a hostile

Speculation grew after hostile posts, Tatum's apparent follow.

Channing Tatum publicly denied account ownership on Instagram Story.

The alleged burner account was later deleted, became inactive.

Channing Tatum has pushed back against online rumours that he secretly runs an Instagram account that posted hostile comments about his former fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé, singer Harry Styles. Speculation spread after social media users noticed that Tatum appeared to follow the account @bidness_nonya, prompting some to question whether the page was linked to the actor.

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Channing Tatum Addresses Burner Account Rumours

The speculation gathered pace over the weekend after @bidness_nonya began attracting attention for comments involving Kravitz and Styles. The account, which has since gone inactive, also posted the line, “Just here for the hate.”

Some social media users focused on the fact that Tatum appeared to follow the profile and began suggesting that he could be behind it. Screenshots of the account and its comments quickly circulated online, adding further fuel to the theory.

Tatum eventually addressed the claims himself through his Instagram Story, making it clear that he does not operate the account.

“Yo, I truly can't believe y'all think this is what I'm doing with my free time. F****** hilarious. Also, why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it? Wtf, come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account: @channingtatum.”

The account was later deleted, while reports and social media discussions continued to examine its connection to the actor. Some users also pointed out that the profile had reportedly followed Tatum, although others questioned the assumption that this proved he controlled it.

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Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz's Relationship Timeline

Tatum and Kravitz first became romantically linked in 2021 after working together on Blink Twice, the psychological thriller that Kravitz co-wrote and directed while Tatum starred in it. Their relationship later became more serious, and the pair got engaged in 2023.

The couple ended their relationship in October 2024 after being together for three years and engaged for about a year. Their split came after they completed work on Blink Twice and finished its promotional tour.

The exact reason for their breakup was not publicly detailed, although a statement cited by HOLA! said that both had highly demanding schedules and were at different stages in their lives.

Kravitz was later linked to Styles. Their relationship was confirmed in August 2025, and reports emerged in April 2026 that the pair had become engaged privately, with only some close friends and family said to know.

Tatum had also drawn attention from social media users after sharing part of a John Roedel poem following reports of Kravitz's engagement.