Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesChandni Bhabhda Reveals She Was Dropped, Then Recalled For Tu Meri Main Tera; Calls Dharma Set ‘Pampering’

Chandni Bhabhda Reveals She Was Dropped, Then Recalled For Tu Meri Main Tera; Calls Dharma Set ‘Pampering’

Content creator Chandni Bhabhda opens up about rejection, tears and debuting with Dharma Productions in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Content creator Chandni Bhabhda, who built a loyal fanbase online with her spot-on mimicry videos, has taken a significant leap into Hindi cinema with her big-screen debut. The actor made her film debut in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', produced by Dharma Productions, where she plays Ananya Panday’s sister. However, the journey to landing a Dharma film was far from smooth, marked by rejection, self-doubt and unexpected second chances.

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Chandni reflected on the emotional rollercoaster that preceded her debut and shared behind-the-scenes moments from her first film set.

Auditions, Rejection and an Unexpected Call

Recalling how she landed the role, Chandni admitted the process tested her resilience. “I just couldn’t believe it when it happened. I auditioned for the film twice and then did two look tests. I made it to the top 20, top 10, top five, top three, top two—and then I got rejected. I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is devastating.’”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CHANDNI BHABHDA 🧿 (@chandnimimic)

Just when she had accepted the disappointment, she received an unexpected call. “Out of nowhere, they called me and asked, ‘Are you still available?’ I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ We did another look test, figured things out and suddenly I was shooting. Even on the first day on set, I kept asking myself, ‘Yeh pakka ho raha hai na? Yeh mujhe bye-bye toh nahi bol denge?’”

First-Day Nerves and Emotional Goodbyes

For Chandni, the first day on set came with immense pressure. “My first shot was with Ananya, and the very next one was with Jackie sir. I kept thinking, ‘How am I going to shoot this? How do I stay calm?’ But he made me feel so comfortable. He would call me ‘Bhidu’ and say, ‘Mera baccha hai tu.’ It was beautiful.”

The final day of filming was equally overwhelming. “We were shooting the medley, dancing and laughing, and then we all got emotional. We were like this is a wrap. From tomorrow, we won’t be coming back. We had become a family, and suddenly it was bye-bye. It was very emotional.”

Life on a Dharma Set and Becoming a ‘Dharma Bride’

Chandni described her experience with Dharma Productions as indulgent and inclusive. “We were pampered so much. Jo jisko khaana tha, wahi khaaya. Jo peena tha, wahi piya. It was such a chill environment.” She added, “Everyone was eating the same food, whether it was me, the crew or the spot dada. Sabka dhyaan rakha gaya.”

Making her debut as a ‘Dharma bride’ still feels surreal to her. “At that time, all I cared about was whether the shot was done right… Now when I think about it, it’s surreal to debut as a Dharma bride.”

Anxiety, Gratitude and Moving Forward

Ahead of the release, Chandni confessed to battling anxiety and imposter syndrome. “I was crying to everyone, especially my mother. I kept wondering, ‘Will people like me? Will I look good?’” Today, gratitude outweighs fear. “I’m extremely thankful to the audience. I want to give them my best. Once you’re an artist, you don’t retire. I’ll rest from work only when I rest in peace.”

While Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri received mixed reviews and has earned ₹49.5 crore worldwide so far, Chandni remains grounded. “At some point, you have to let it go in theatres and accept whatever you’ve done from your end.”

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandni Bhabhda Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Dharma Productions Debut
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
Will Impose Heavy Compensation For Every Dog Bite Death: SC To States
World
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
Canada Arrests Man In $20M Gold Heist From Toronto Airport, Says Key Suspect Fled To India
World
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
Donald Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs On Iran Trade Partners: How India Could Be Affected
World
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Russia Shot Down US F-16, Putin’s Commander Calls Fighter Jets ‘Exciting Target’
Advertisement

Videos

India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
BMC Elections: Pawar’s Party to Contest Alone, Warns of Growing Money Power in Civic Polls
Maharashtra Civic Polls: CM Devendra Fadnavis Leads Bike Rally in Nagpur on Final Day of Campaigning
Delhi News: Firing Outside Gym in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, No Injuries Reported
Maharashtra: High-Stakes BMC Elections as Campaigning Ends Ahead of January 15 Voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget