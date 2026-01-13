Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Content creator Chandni Bhabhda, who built a loyal fanbase online with her spot-on mimicry videos, has taken a significant leap into Hindi cinema with her big-screen debut. The actor made her film debut in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', produced by Dharma Productions, where she plays Ananya Panday’s sister. However, the journey to landing a Dharma film was far from smooth, marked by rejection, self-doubt and unexpected second chances.

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Chandni reflected on the emotional rollercoaster that preceded her debut and shared behind-the-scenes moments from her first film set.

Auditions, Rejection and an Unexpected Call

Recalling how she landed the role, Chandni admitted the process tested her resilience. “I just couldn’t believe it when it happened. I auditioned for the film twice and then did two look tests. I made it to the top 20, top 10, top five, top three, top two—and then I got rejected. I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is devastating.’”

Just when she had accepted the disappointment, she received an unexpected call. “Out of nowhere, they called me and asked, ‘Are you still available?’ I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ We did another look test, figured things out and suddenly I was shooting. Even on the first day on set, I kept asking myself, ‘Yeh pakka ho raha hai na? Yeh mujhe bye-bye toh nahi bol denge?’”

First-Day Nerves and Emotional Goodbyes

For Chandni, the first day on set came with immense pressure. “My first shot was with Ananya, and the very next one was with Jackie sir. I kept thinking, ‘How am I going to shoot this? How do I stay calm?’ But he made me feel so comfortable. He would call me ‘Bhidu’ and say, ‘Mera baccha hai tu.’ It was beautiful.”

The final day of filming was equally overwhelming. “We were shooting the medley, dancing and laughing, and then we all got emotional. We were like this is a wrap. From tomorrow, we won’t be coming back. We had become a family, and suddenly it was bye-bye. It was very emotional.”

Life on a Dharma Set and Becoming a ‘Dharma Bride’

Chandni described her experience with Dharma Productions as indulgent and inclusive. “We were pampered so much. Jo jisko khaana tha, wahi khaaya. Jo peena tha, wahi piya. It was such a chill environment.” She added, “Everyone was eating the same food, whether it was me, the crew or the spot dada. Sabka dhyaan rakha gaya.”

Making her debut as a ‘Dharma bride’ still feels surreal to her. “At that time, all I cared about was whether the shot was done right… Now when I think about it, it’s surreal to debut as a Dharma bride.”

Anxiety, Gratitude and Moving Forward

Ahead of the release, Chandni confessed to battling anxiety and imposter syndrome. “I was crying to everyone, especially my mother. I kept wondering, ‘Will people like me? Will I look good?’” Today, gratitude outweighs fear. “I’m extremely thankful to the audience. I want to give them my best. Once you’re an artist, you don’t retire. I’ll rest from work only when I rest in peace.”

While Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri received mixed reviews and has earned ₹49.5 crore worldwide so far, Chandni remains grounded. “At some point, you have to let it go in theatres and accept whatever you’ve done from your end.”