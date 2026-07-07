Celina Jaitly Says Marriage Cost Her Rs 20 Crore, Urges Women To Sign Prenups

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Celina Jaitly described divorce's emotional, financial toll; lost assets.

She strongly recommended women protect assets with prenuptial agreements.

Jaitly filed domestic violence complaint; husband denied allegations.

Actress returning to cinema amidst her ongoing legal proceedings.

Actor Celina Jaitly has spoken candidly about the emotional and financial toll of her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Peter Haag. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor alleged that she was compelled to transfer valuable assets during her marriage and eventually lost access to property she owned before tying the knot. Reflecting on her experience, Celina urged women to protect their financial independence by signing prenuptial agreements before marriage. Her comments come as the legal battle between the couple continues, with both sides making serious allegations over assets, child custody and public statements during the proceedings.

Protect Your Assets

Speaking to India Today, Celina said her divorce has changed the way she views financial security in marriage. She encouraged women who own assets to keep them legally separate and sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married. "I would recommend that girls, please, do a prenup if you have assets of your own. Please do a prenup before marrying. Keep your assets separate always. Because, you know, it all boiled down to assets. All the love, all the care, all the promises of togetherness, the children, the deaths, the births, everything boiled down to an asset at the end of the day. And that is what my biggest heartache is.”

Celina also claimed that she was made to transfer properties worth nearly Rs 20 crore during one of the most difficult phases of her life and later lost access to assets she had acquired before marriage.

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Divorce Battle Continues

The actor revealed that she received divorce papers on what would have been her 15th wedding anniversary, describing it as an unexpected "gift". Since the documents were written in German, she said her twin sons had to read them aloud to her. According to Celina, the papers contained allegations she found unusual and stated that the marriage had suffered an "irretrievable breakdown".

Celina married Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag in 2010. They are parents to twin sons Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. Their other twin son, Shamsher, died due to a heart condition. In November 2025, Celina filed a complaint against Peter under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, alleging prolonged domestic violence and claiming she had been denied access to her children despite a joint custody arrangement.

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However, in May this year, Mumbai-based law firm Semwal & Co. said Peter Haag and his father, DI Wolfgang J. Haag, had sent legal notices to Celina over remarks made in interviews and on social media. The notices denied allegations of abuse and harassment, objected to references involving the couple's children, sought the removal of the content, demanded a public apology, and warned of possible legal action.

Return To The Big Screen

Amid ongoing legal proceedings, Celina is preparing to return to Hindi cinema after a six-year break. She will next be seen in Sister Nivedita, directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The film is based on the life of Sister Nivedita, born Margaret Noble, who became one of Swami Vivekananda's closest disciples and is remembered for her contribution to education and women's empowerment.

While the legal dispute between Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag remains unresolved, the actor's remarks have reignited conversations around financial independence, marital assets and the importance of legal safeguards before marriage.