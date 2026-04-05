Celina Jaitly Opens Up About her Struggles Amid Divorce Battle, Says 'Almost Gave Up On Myself'

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Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has shared an emotional and deeply personal update from her ongoing divorce battle with husband Peter Haag, offering a candid look into her struggles and the journey toward healing. In a heartfelt social media post, she reflected on the hidden battles behind her public smile and encouraged others facing trauma to focus on growth and self‑care.

Inner Struggles Behind Public Appearances

In her Instagram caption, Celina drew a sharp contrast between how her life may appear on the surface and the reality of her pain and loneliness. “If you see me… If you see me living happily, eating my favourite food, smiling in a beautiful dress… just let me be,” she wrote, explaining that the glamour and smiles do not show the nights she spent crying alone or the days when she felt completely empty. She said that many times she “almost gave up” and fought “quiet battles no one noticed” as part of her healing process.

Celina added that the peace she now displays was earned through pain. She wrote, “So when you see me laughing now… know this didn’t come easy. This smile was built through pain. This peace… I earned it.” Her message was intended not just for herself but for anyone navigating heartbreak or trauma, urging them to reconnect with themselves rather than chase external validation.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

Advice For Others On Recovery

Celina offered words of encouragement to those feeling lost. She wrote that when life feels unclear, people should choose healing, growth and inner strength. She urged others to become stronger, calmer and more confident over time. In her closing lines, she stated that life opens the right doors as one becomes their best self, and that crying is not a weakness but a release, adding, “And yes… you will still cry at night. But that’s okay. Crying is not weakness… it is release. And one day… the tears will dry. From my lips to God’s ears.”

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Celina Jaitly Divorce Battle

Celina and Peter Haag married in 2010 and have three sons together, twins Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. Tragically, one of their sons, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition. Earlier this year, she revealed that she was served with divorce papers on her 15th wedding anniversary and claimed that access to her children was being restricted. Later, in November 2025, she filed a domestic violence case in a Mumbai court, accusing Peter of years of emotional, physical and verbal abuse. Represented by Karanjawala & Co., she has sought Rs 50 crore in damages and monthly maintenance.

Celina’s post blends personal pain with resilience, showcasing her resolve to heal while continuing to navigate a complex and emotional chapter in her life.