Catherine O'Hara's Cause Of Death Confirmed As Pulmonary Embolism, Health Records Reveal

Health authorities confirm Catherine O’Hara died from a pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer listed as an underlying condition, according to records.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

The cause of death of acclaimed actor and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara has now been formally confirmed. Health authorities have revealed that the beloved performer died following a pulmonary embolism, bringing clarity weeks after her passing left fans and colleagues mourning across the world.

O’Hara died at the age of 71 on January 30 at her Los Angeles home after what her representatives had described as a “brief illness”.

What Health Records Reveal

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, O’Hara’s death certificate, released on February 9, lists pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in the lungs, as the immediate cause of death. Rectal cancer has been cited as the underlying condition, with records indicating that she had been receiving treatment since March 2025.

Officials also confirmed that her remains were cremated and that her ashes were handed over to her husband, production designer Robert “Bo” Welch. At the time of her passing, her team at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) chose not to disclose further details about her health.

A Career That Defined Generations

Born in Toronto in 1954, O’Hara rose to prominence in the 1970s through the famed sketch comedy troupe Second City, where she began a lifelong creative partnership with Eugene Levy. Her career soon expanded into film and television, delivering unforgettable performances in Beetlejuice and as the chaotic yet endearing mother in Home Alone.

A major career resurgence came in the 2010s with her Emmy-winning role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek, a character that cemented her legacy for a new generation. She continued working until shortly before her death, most recently appearing in The Studio and The Last of Us.

Following the confirmation of her cause of death, tributes flooded social media and industry circles. Seth Rogen described her as “hysterical, kind, intuitive, generous,” adding, “We’re all lucky we got to live in a world with her in it.”

 
 
 
 
 
Pedro Pascal wrote, “Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world.” Eugene Levy reflected on their decades-long collaboration, saying, “Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today.”

 
 
 
 
 
Macaulay Culkin, her on-screen son in Home Alone, shared an emotional farewell,

“Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Understanding Pulmonary Embolism

According to health authorities, a pulmonary embolism is a life-threatening condition caused when a blood clot blocks blood vessels in the lungs. Symptoms often include sudden breathing difficulty, chest pain and coughing up blood, and the condition can be linked to cancer, prolonged immobility and other health risks.

Catherine O’Hara is survived by her husband Bo Welch, her sons Matthew and Luke, and six siblings, and by a legacy that continues to resonate far beyond the screen.

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
